OPPO Enco Free earphones: A perfect pair for your mobile phone

THE Technology industry is notorious for throwing up new buzzwords every now and then. The latest one doing the rounds is True Wireless, as evidenced in headphones, earphones and earbuds. Ever wondered how are they different from a conventional wireless headphone or earphone? Let me throw some light here. True Wireless, to the best of my understanding, be it in headphones or earphones, have no wires between them, and no wires to the audio source. Conventional wireless headphones or earbuds have a wire connecting the pieces in your ears, but no wires to the audio source.

Both types typically use Bluetooth or Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) for wireless communications. For the ordinary user, True Wireless simply means great sound quality and there are no strings attached.

True Wireless audio devices are the rage these days, especially among the youngsters, simply because they are not too expensive now, come with a host of features, and boast a long battery life and pocketable charging case. Oppo Enco Free is one such offering. Positioned as a perfect pair for your mobile phone, it retails for Rs 7,990; let us check out some of its features and performance.

Oppo Enco Free earphones are designed to integrate seamlessly with your smartphone, optimising every aspect of your day-to-day listening. These easy-to-wear earphones sit comfortably in your ears. From improved gaming and video experiences and good noise cancellation during calls to the ease of slide and tap controls, they deliver new levels of wireless freedom. They pack in advanced ultra-dynamic speakers to deliver great audio performance, combining the FPC positioning system used in high-end stereo equipment with a sophisticated dual magnetic circuit and composite diaphragm made of titanium dome and magnalium cladding. Powered by six patented technologies that enhance the detail, bass, and dynamic range of your music, you get a studio-quality listening experience you can enjoy anywhere.

To get started, open the charging case and then instantly pair your Enco Free with your smartphone using the pop-up window that appears on your phone. Once enabled, your headphones will automatically connect whenever you open the case, linking to your signal faster than you can put them on. I synced the Enco Free to my mobile device and could instantly feel the difference. Its binaural simultaneous Bluetooth transmission delivers sound to the left and right ears simultaneously, giving you highly synchronised audio. The earphones’ system-wide optimisations intended to eliminate delay, lag, incompatibility and other disturbances help boost your signal quality for an undisrupted audio session.

There are intuitive controls, right at your fingertips. Double-tap on either side of the Enco Free earphones is all it takes to answer calls or switch your music on and off. To adjust the volume or change tracks, just slide your finger up or down on the headphones. You can enjoy upto 25 hours of music playback or 15 hours of call time when you carry your headphones with the charging case, and upto 5 hours of music playback or 3 hours of call time without it.

In my opinion, the Enco Free is a great sounding accessory that makes for an excellent earphone. Highly recommended.

Estimated street price: Rs 7,990