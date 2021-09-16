Oppo Enco Buds: Entry-level buds offer crystal-clear, concert-like audio and 24-hour battery life

Other features include Open-Up Auto Connection, and intuitive touch controls.

Oppo Enco Buds are new entry-level buds that offer crystal-clear, concert-like audio and 24-hour battery life. These are aimed at consumers aspiring to experience True Wireless Stereo (TWS) for the first time within a limited budget. Available exclusively on Flipkart at an exciting launch offer price of Rs 1,799 (September 14-16), after which it will retail at Rs 1,999.

The Enco Buds have a small size and are easy to carry and put into your pocket. Weighing just 4g, they are sleek and comfortable when wearing. The Enco Buds TWS case packs a long-lasting 40 mAh (earbuds)/400 mAh (charging case) battery that can support 24 hours of music playtime when fully charged. Also, 15 minutes of charging lets you play music for one hour; it takes 2.5 hours to full charge when using the charging case. These buds are IP54 rated dust and water-resistant. The TWS earbuds use a 2-layer composite diaphragm as well as the AAC (Advanced Audio Coding), a high-definition audio transmission protocol, for crisper sound and AI-based intelligent call noise-cancellation feature that efficiently blocks background noises when you are on a call. Other features include Open-Up Auto Connection, and intuitive touch controls.

The Enco Buds come with a built-in 8 mm moving coil. Generally speaking, the larger the moving coil size, the better the low frequency performance, allowing for deeper bass. With a DNN model-based smart algorithm, your voice will be extracted precisely from background noise during calls. Background noise mainly refers to steady state noises, the level of which does not change by more than 5 dB at a given place and during a given time, such as traffic or subway noise.

These Buds use a Bluetooth 5.2 chipset, which supports binaural low-latency Bluetooth transmission, solving the problems of interference and disconnection to provide stable connections.

Also, with an effective range of 10 meters, you can listen to music or take a phone call without needing to be next to your phone. You can triple-tap the earbuds to activate super-low 80 ms latency Game Mode, which can effectively reduce game latency and improve the audio-visual sync for a more enjoyable gaming experience.

In short, go cordless with these decent-sounding earbuds that deliver rich and uninterrupted audio streaming all day long.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,999