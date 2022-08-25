Oppo Enco Buds 2 budget wireless earbuds with up to 28-hour battery life launched in India: Specs, price

Oppo has launched the Enco Buds 2 budget wireless earbuds in India. Oppo Enco Buds 2 price in India is set at Rs 1,799 and you can buy them starting August 31 from the brand’s website and Flipkart.

The Enco Buds 2 pack 10 mm titanium dynamic drivers and are seemingly designed to offer a “powerful bass”. They can use AI-powered noise reduction algorithms to reduce ambient noise for clear voice calls.

The wireless earbuds support Oppo’s proprietary Enco Live Stereo Sound Effects along with Dolby Atmos playback. There are three different settings to choose from— Original Sound, Bass Boost and Clear Vocals.

They’re rated to deliver up to 28 hours of combined playback on a single charge – individually, the earbuds can last for up to 7 hours. There is support for fast USB C charging which can – as per Oppo – provide one hour of audio playback after a 10-minute top-up.

These earbuds have a semi in-ear styling. The Enco Buds 2 will come in single black colourway. They’re IPX4 or sweat resistant.

The Enco Buds 2 can connect over Bluetooth 5.2 and are said to come with an ultra-low latency as low as 80 ms. There’s a built-in gaming mode, too. Oppo device users will be able to use fast pairing while everybody else will need to download the HeyMelody app for more granular controls.

Touch sensors onboard let you double-tap to play the next song, answer/hang-up, or act as a shutter button for taking photos through your smartphone— this works only with Oppo smartphones. Touching and holding the earbuds lowers/increases volume.

Oppo Enco Buds 2 launch is coming hot on the heels of Oppo Enco X2 launch in the country. The Enco X2 are a follow-up to the Enco X— Oppo’s flagship TWS earbuds. Oppo Enco X2 price in India is set at Rs 10,999.