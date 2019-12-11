Oppo considers setting up R&D centre in Bengaluru

Besides localising features, the R&D facility at Hyderabad would also assist Oppo to create globalised features for smartphones and other devices.

Besides expanding its Hyderabad research and development (R&D) centre, Oppo is considering setting up an R&D facility in Bengaluru as the leading Chinese smart phone maker announced on Tuesday it would invest $7 billion in the next three years across countries to build a technology leadership.

The company is planning to invest more in India and it is looking at the possibility of setting up an R&D facility in Bengaluru, Oppo vice-president Allen Wu said. “India is a very attractive market and we will focus on understanding the requirement of consumers in the country,” Wu said. The Oppo official said the company has achieved over 60% growth in revenue in 2019. The company has a market share of 11.8% in India with a y-o-y growth of 92% in Q3 2019, according to Oppo.

Oppo, which has taken a lead in launching 5G smart phones in China, will have to wait till commercialisation of 5G services to launch phones in this category in India.

The leading smartphone maker employs about 10,000 people at its manufacturing unit at Kasna in Greater Noida. The factory, which has an ongoing investment of Rs 2,200 crore, currently manufactures 50 million smartphones annually and is expected to double the production by 2020. India is the second biggest market for Oppo (after China) and could make it a base for exporting devices to the Middle East, South Asian and African countries. The firm has also announced investment of Rs 3,500 crore to set up an electronic manufacturing centre in Greater Noida with annual production capacity of 2 lakh products.

Earlier speaking at the Oppo Inno Day, the firm’s annual global technology event, Oppo president and CEO Tony Chen announced an R&D budget of RMB 50 billion (about $7 billion) for the next three years to develop core technologies in hardware, software and system in addition to 5G/6G, AI, AR, big data and other frontier technologies.

He said Oppo will launch a new line of smart watches, smart wireless headphones and 5G CPE products in the first quarter of 2020. “5G will drive a new phase of growth,” Chen said.

On Tuesday, Oppo showcased a variety of smart devices including smart watches, smart headphones, 5G CPE, AR glasses along with key technological breakthroughs in areas such as flash charging, 5G, imaging and software optimisation.

According to IHS Markit forecasts, around a quarter of the 1.7 billion mobile handsets shipped globally will integrate 5G by 2023 and every two out of three smartphones will have prebuilt AI hardware and features by 2025. (Travel for this report was sponsored by Oppo)