OPPO Band Style: This band fits perfectly into your daily life

Looking after our physical and mental health during these pandemic times is the top most priority for most of us. While daily walks in the parks, fast running or jogging, cycling, meditation, among other forms of activities, are the norm these days, a smart band gives us the valuable feedback whether we are achieving our objectives or not. As a wearable device, a smart band needs to be good-looking as well as practical.

The Band Style is Oppo’s latest wearable smart device following the Oppo Watch. It is a stylish, good-looking piece of wearable that fits perfectly into your daily life as the ideal health and exercise companion. It offers continuous SpO2 monitoring, breathing quality assessment during sleep and run tracking and more. Priced at a modest Rs 2,999, this Oppo wearable has been this reviewer’s constant companion for the past fortnight; let us check out some of its key features and performance.

The Band Style is designed to attract the younger generation. It provides a wide range of choices when it comes to the watch face and the strap.

The straps of the Band Style comes in Black and Vanilla and comprise a thoughtful metal buckle design. With this design, users can make 360-degree adjustments to their wristbands and maximize wear comfort. There is a 2.794cm (1.1-inch) full-colour AMOLED screen, there are two unique strap designs—a basic sport version and a style version, allowing users to switch out the band as desired. As for the watch face, the Band Style offers over 40 different designs for users to switch between. You can always find a design fit for your occasion and mood. With its appealing design and well-built fitness capabilities, the Band Style is here to activate your health, right from your wrist.

Switched on and synced with the mobile device, the Band Style works like a breeze. It comes with 12 workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket, yoga, etc., covering most of the sports that are popular among young people. Probing deeper, the Band Style health monitoring function is specialised to detect sleep problems. It supports accurate sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and continuous SpO2 monitoring – providing all-round records and analysis of its user’s sleep health.

The continuous SpO2 monitoring is made possible thanks to the built-in optical blood oxygen sensor. This component enables the Band Style to continuously monitor blood oxygen saturation per second when the user is asleep. During an eight-hour sleep cycle, it conducts non-stop SpO2 monitoring 28,800 times – fully measuring the user’s body oxygen saturation.

The Band Style also comes with a heart rate monitor. The built-in optical heart rate sensor can monitor the user’s heart rate around the clock. If the heart rate becomes too high, the smart band will vibrate to warn the user of irregular heartbeat. With the Band Style measuring heart rate during exercise, users can avoid over-training and learn what pace they need to keep to ensure that they are progressing towards their goals.

Among the usual functions, users can receive messaging and call notifications, control music playback, and even find their mobile phones through the band. The Band Style uses a high-performance, low-power processor and is made with a large 100mAh battery, it can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours.

In summary, with its appealing design and well-built fitness capabilities, the Band Style is here to activate your health, right from your wrist. Worth investing in for a smarter and healthy lifestyle.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 40.4 x 17.6 x 11.45mm, 10.3g weight

Display: 1.1 inch AMOLED display, 126 x 294 pixels

Sensors: 3-axis acceleration sensor, optical heart rate sensor, optical SpO2 sensor

Health features: SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, real-time heart rate monitoring, daily activity, get-up reminders, breathing exercise

Workout modes: outdoor run, indoor run, fat burn run, outdoor walk, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, elliptical, rowing, cricket, badminton, swimming, yoga

Battery: 100mAh

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999