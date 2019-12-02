Oppo A9 2020 gets a Vanilla Mint colour version: Price in India, specifications

Oppo A9 2020 has got a new shiny colour variant

Oppo has launched the Vanilla Mint colour variant of the A9 2020 in India. The new colour model joins the Marine Green and Space Purple variants of the smartphone that was launched in the month of September. There have been no other additions made to the smartphone, including the revision in its pricing. The Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint variant is priced at Rs 15,990 for the base model while its top model that bundles 8GB of RAM costs Rs 18,490. The price of the base model includes the Rs 1,000 discount that was announced recently.

Describing how it managed to bring out the Vanilla Mint finish on the A9 2020, Oppo said the new colour is inspired by a “calm sunny afternoon in a bedroom overlooking the ocean.” The Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint colour variant gives off a greenish-blue shade on the 3D design, which is claimed to have been developed using nano-optical light colour technology. The same technology is also what the company has used to paint the device in Marine Green and Space Purple colours.

The Oppo A9 2020 runs ColorOS 6.1 but it will be updated to the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 by next year, as announced by the Chinese company at its ColorOS event held in New Delhi recently. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4GB or 8GB of RAM options. The storage is permanent 128GB, but it can be expanded via microSD card of up to 256GB. The Oppo A9 2020 sports a 6.50-inch FHD display.

For photography, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup at the back. It consists of a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors with varying shooting capabilities. There is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies on the front of the device. The Oppo A9 2020 is backed by a 5000mAh battery under the hood and supports fast charging.