Oppo A5S: This phone looks great and works well

Seasoned industry watchers and handset makers are of the firm view that the mid-range (Rs 8,000-Rs 20,000) is the hottest segment right now, with very discerning buyers\u2014their knowledge, research and assessment of technology and phones is fairly evolved. This price segment also sees numerous product introductions from various device makers, each vying to outdo the others in order to grab market share. A strong player in the mid-range segment is Oppo; recently, it introduced a new budget friendly phone, Oppo A5s, priced at a modest Rs 9,999. The A5s comes in two variants: 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM (black and red colour) and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM (green and gold colour). The device comes in a stylish design, the texture of the mirror-finish back cover offers a rich finish, while its smooth surface picks up streams of light to create a good visual experience. Despite its smooth mirror surface, the device rests comfortably in the hand. Switched on, the device\u2019s sublime 6.2-inch LCD waterdrop screen is a big draw here. With a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 1520 x 720-pixel resolution, the A5s\u2019 screen design draws its inspiration from a water droplet on the verge of falling. For a casual user, this means a great visual experience for gaming, watching videos, to even plain web browsing. In the inside, the A5s is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor; it\u2019s an octa-core chipset built on TSMC\u2019s advanced 12nm FinFET node. The processor is powered by IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU running up to a speedy 680MHz. The MediaTek Helio P35 is backed by a hardware depth engine that enables the A5s to capture professional-grade Depth of Field (Bokeh) effects. It is also paired to the Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC), which cleverly mitigates warped (\u2018jello effect\u2019) video when capturing fast action or panning. The phone runs on the streamlined and striking ColorOS 5.2.1. Powered by a 4230mAh large-capacity battery, the A5s supports upto 13.5 hours of video playback, thanks to AI algorithm optimisation and a low power-consumption MTK6765 processor. Its 2.3GHz CPU and 2GB RAM enables several applications to run seamlessly at the same time, effectively eliminating freezing and serving multiple user scenarios. It also comes with a rear fingerprint scanner, allowing users to unlock their devices quickly and securely in a mere 0.35 seconds. The A5s is packed with an 8MP front camera and F2.0 aperture. The front camera offers more natural and personalised beautification options, delivering good selfies in a flash. At the back, the A5s is equipped with 13MP+2MP dual rear camera, which enables fairly good portrait photography for its users. The primary camera uses a 5P lens to precisely control the light path, which creates a sharper image. Meanwhile, the multi-frame anti-shake technology ensures a smoother, more stable video shooting experience. The A5s comes with some intelligent as well as super convenient features such as Smart Bar, Music on Display, Video Editing, and more. Smart Bar is a productivity tool and one of the stand-out features in the device that allows users to quickly switch between applications, conveniently reply to text messages, and transfer files while playing games or watching videos. It also supports multiple shortcut tools, such as cutting and screen recording, making life and work more efficient. Smart Scan and Smart Bar are two stand-out functions of the A5s. Smart Scan scans business cards to easily transform paper business cards into electronic ones. It also supports scan and image translation, providing invaluable assistance when travelling abroad. Moreover, Smart Scan can convert images into editable text, allowing users to seamlessly work between formats. In short, if you are shopping for a good budget-friendly device, the A5s can be a good pick. Estimated street price: Rs 9,999