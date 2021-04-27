Oppo A53s 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Everything to know

Oppo A53s costs Rs 14,990 in India.

Oppo launched the A53s 5G phone in India on Tuesday at a starting price of Rs 14,990. Technically, this makes it India’s most affordable 5G phone – undercutting the recently launched Realme 8 5G by a very slim margin. Like the Realme 7 5G, the Oppo A53s is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip designed for cheap, entry-level 5G phones.

Oppo A53s 5G India price and availability

Oppo A53s costs Rs 14,990 in India for a configuration with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 16,990. The phone will be available for buying from Flipkart and mainline retail outlets from May 2.

Oppo A53s 5G specs and features

The phone in question has a 6.52-inch 720p display with a 60Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch housing an 8MP selfie camera. It has a 7nm Dimensity 700 chip with 5G dual SIM dual standby support paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. Software inside the phone is ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. Under the hood, the phone has a massive 5,000mAh battery.

For photography, the phone has three cameras on the back: a 13MP main sensor with f/2.2 aperture lens, and two 2MP sensors, one for portraits and another for macros.

The phone is made of glossy plastic. Oppo will offer it in two colourways: blue and black. It is thin (8.4mm) and light (189g) much like most Oppo phones. Rounding off the package is a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Oppo A53s follows close on the heels of the Oppo A74, another budget 5G Oppo phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chip and 90Hz display. The Oppo A74 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 17,990 in India.

Also Read | “India is a market of strategic importance, 5G and IoT to be key focus areas in 2021,” says Oppo