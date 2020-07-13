OPPO A52 Review: A good pick in mid-range category with versatile cameras and powerful battery

For those addicted to taking selfies, the A52 sports a 16MP punch-hole front camera with f2.0 large-aperture lens, to ensure selfie optimisation under various lighting conditions.

Which mobile phone features really matter to consumers? Curious to know this, the search invariable takes me to the nearby mobile store,to eavesdrop on people’s conversations with the salesman. Based on the never-ending observations, I reckon the five most desired features are—camera quality, battery life, durability, processing and storage. Oppo is always known to offer something niche in its new offerings; as evidenced in its A52 device, it ticks all the boxes right. Packed with a massive 5000 mAh battery and punch hole display, this device retails for Rs 16,990 and has the potential to be a show-stealer. The 6+128GB variant is available in two colours—Twilight Black (our review unit) and Stream White. Let us take a look at some of its key features and overall performance.

The punch hole is the newest mobile device display feature for housing the front selfie camera. Oppo A52 packs a 1080P FHD+ Neo-display and a punch-hole camera screen in the front. The device sports a 6.5-inch screen along with 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels with 405 PPI pixel density for a clearer, more immersive viewing experience. In order to give the user a comfortable grip, A52 adopts a 3D four-curved surface design on the back. The fingerprint sensor is built into the Power button on the side for a hassle-free experience on-the-go.

Inside, the A52 device packs a punch with a powerful combination of 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM which is expandable up to 256GB. It is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which has low power consumption and provides a more enjoyable and seamless user experience. There’s a 5000mAh large battery that comfortably lasts all-day long even with intensive usage. The device packs an 18W Fast Charge technology over a USB Type-C charging port, which helps re-juice the smartphone at breakneck speeds.

On the camera front, the A52 adopts a C-shaped layout for rear camera with a 12MP Main Camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 2MP Mono Lens and 2MP Portrait Lens with customised style options to let users capture very good shots. Embedded with an 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, the device boasts a professional wide-angle distortion optimisation to ensure clarity in wide-angle photography.

For those addicted to taking selfies, the A52 sports a 16MP punch-hole front camera with f2.0 large-aperture lens, to ensure selfie optimisation under various lighting conditions. The device also comes with Oppo’s self-developed AI Beautification mode to automatically match different skin tones in multiple lighting conditions while creating a smoother contour effect.

To capture high-quality videos, the phone supports 4K video shooting, It also houses Oppo’s signature EIS Anti-Shake feature to record stable videos while moving. The wide-angle camera on the A52 further enhances video stability by capturing a larger image from a broader angle.

Oppo A52 comes with ColorOS 7.1 which is the latest iteration of the company’s customised Android 10-based operating system. ColorOS 7.1 obtains a lightweight design language to create a nifty user experience. It further simplifies the user interface to help focus more on the core functions with enhanced graphic and audio effects. The device packs the Dual Stereo Speakers for a surround sound effect.

With Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor at the helm, performance is top-notch. The phone runs no lag; gaming is a breeze here. Where the A52 really looks to make headlines is in its battery department. In my hand, it easily lasted two full days of moderate usage. Its cameras are pretty versatile. All in all, the phone will draw your attention with its attractive design, solid hardware and nifty performance.

Specifications:

Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Operating system: ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10

Memory & storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

Camera: Rear (12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP), 8MP front camera

Battery: 5000 mAh, 18W Fast Charge

Estimated street price: Rs 16,990