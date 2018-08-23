Oppo A5 with two cameras, 6.2-inch display launched in India – From price to specifications, all you need to know

Oppo A5 has dual cameras

Oppo A5 has been launched in India as the latest smartphone in the company’s A series. The smartphone made its debut in China earlier this month. It has a 19:9 notched display, dual cameras, and a glass finish with diamond-shaped texture on the rear. The Oppo A5 is priced at Rs 14,990 as MOP, however, the MRP could be slightly higher. You get two colour options – Blue and Rose Gold and the smartphone will be available across offline stores in the country.

The Oppo A5 supports dual SIM cards and runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. there is a 6.2-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9, notch, and a screen-to-body ratio of 87.9 per cent. The display is shielded by a 2.5 glass contour. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 4GB of RAM.

For the optics, the Oppo A5 has dual cameras on the rear. There is a combination of 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 aperture. The cameras come with Oppo’s Beauty Technology 2.0 that is powered by Artificial Intelligence. Oppo claims that it can recognise 296 facial points to optimise the selfies.

The Oppo A5 comes with standard connectivity options that you normally get on a smartphone. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack among others. The smartphone packs a 4230mAh battery under the hood.