Oppo A3s budget smartphone with Apple iPhone X-like design launched in India: Check price, specifications

Oppo A3s packs dual cameras on the rear

Oppo on Friday announced the launch of a new entrant to its A series of smartphones – the A3s. The Oppo A3s has been in the rumour mill for some time and it has finally debuted in India. The smartphone by Oppo offers a notched display in the budget segment, along with other highlighted specifications including dual cameras and a huge battery.

Oppo A3s Price in India

Oppo A3s India price is set at Rs 10,990. The smartphone will be available to purchase via Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, and offline stores across the country. It will go on sale starting July 15 in two colour options – Red and Dark Purple.

Oppo A3s Specifications

Oppo A3s is a dual SIM smartphone that runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with ColorOS 5.1 on top. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB.

For cameras, the Oppo A3s packs dual shooters on the back – the setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front equipped with AI Beauty Technology 2.0. For connectivity, the smartphone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, MicroUSB, and 4G VoLTE among others. The handset is backed by a 4230mAh battery under the hood.