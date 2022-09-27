Oppo A17 launched with MediaTek Helio P35, 5,000 mAh battery: Specs, prices other details

Oppo has launched its affordable smartphone, Oppo A17 in Malaysia. Oppo A17 comes with a dual rear camera and a 5000 mAh battery. The device comes powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

Oppo A17: Price, availability

Oppo A17 comes in only one 4GB + 64GB storage variant which is priced at MYR 599 (roughly Rs 10,600).

The smartphone will be available for purchase in two colour options: Lake Blue and Midnight Black.

The back cover of the smartphone has been made using a composite processing technique. The outer layer of the cover comes covered with a UV coating making the smartphone dust resistant and durable, claims Oppo.

Customers can purchase the Oppo A17 at Oppo Brand Stores, Official Oppo Online Store, Oppo Authorised Online Store and more.

Oppo A17: Specs, features

Oppo A17 sports a 6.56-inch 720p+ display. The smartphone runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.1. Under the hood, it comes powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset gets inbuilt storage of 64GB.

The smartphone boasts a 5,000 mAh battery. You get features like Super Power Saving Mode and Super Nightime Standby for extending battery life. The device also comes with connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Micro-USB port. The smartphone will come with IPX4 water resistance and USB-C for charging and data syncing.

For photography, the Oppo A17 comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is 5MP. The Oppo A17 camera will come with several other capabilities such as Portrait Retouching, HDR and more. India launch and pricing are yet to be announced.

