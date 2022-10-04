Oppo A17 launched in India with 50MP camera, Helio G35, 5000 mAh battery: Check price, specifications

Oppo has launched its new A17 in India as the latest budget phone. The Chinese tech giant has offered its latest A-series smartphone in two colour options. The phone features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate, 89.8 percent body-to-screen ratio. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 4GB RAM. Oppo A17 features a water drop style notch on the front which houses the phone’s front camera as well.

It earlier debuted in Malaysia last month featuring MediaTek Helio P35 with the price set at MYR 599 for the same 4GB + 64GB variant.

Oppo A17: Price, availability

Oppo’s latest A-series offering comes in two colour options – Midnight Black and Sunlight Orange. The phone comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant and is priced at Rs 12,499.

It can be purchased on Oppo Store and other major retail stores. Oppo A17 also comes with launch offers with up to Rs 1,500 instant discount for purchases made using Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI bank cards.

Oppo A17: Specifications, Features

Oppo A17 runs on Color OS 12.1.1 which is based on Android 12, out of the box. The phone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with up to 60Hz refresh rate, 89.8 percent body-to-screen ratio. Furthermore, the display features a pixel density of 269ppi with 60Hz maximum touch sampling rate.

In terms of camera, the phone arrives with an AI dual camera setup installed on the rear – 50MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. Oppo A17 also has a 5MP camera on the front for selfies.

Oppo A17 packs a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 4GB RAM – it has 64 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Other connectivity features include Wi-Fi 5, GPS/A-GPS, Bluetooth v5.3, 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a USB-C.

There is also an accelerometer, light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor as well as a fingerprint sensor – the phone supports face unlock as well. Oppo A17 packs a 5,000 mAh battery.