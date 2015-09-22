Opera introduces new logo, brand identity

Opera Software has introduced a new logo and brand identity. According to the TechCrunch, the company has changed its name to just ‘Opera’.

The company noted in its announcement that Opera Software may have started out as a browser vendor, but it now offers a far wider range of products and it wants its new brand to reflect that.

Opera Mediaworks, the company’s ad business, now reaches 800 million people per month. The company’s apps reach 350 million users across all supported platforms.

The company said in its announcement that they see Opera more as an internet company providing great experiences online and not just as a traditional software company.

The company says its new three-dimensional “O” logo symbolizes a gateway that leads the users to more content, more discoveries, more answers, more communication, more fun, more data savings, more of life, whatever they seek online, Opera helps them do more!.

Its first product to feature the new logo is Opera Mini for iOS and other products will follow soon.