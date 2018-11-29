Opera browser for Android: Time to fix a broken web

Indian internet users have always wanted an improved control on online privacy. To ensure that users don’t have to go through complex and confusing attempts from websites to make their visitors agree to their privacy practices and policies, Opera has become the first major browser allowing people to choose whether they want to see those dialogs or not.

People can now upgrade their web experience by downloading the latest Opera browser for their Android smartphones and tables. The new version of the Opera browser, available for download on Google Play Store, features a built-in cookie dialog blocker which, when enabled by the user, removes the cookie alert dialogs that may appear when browsing a website. The daily browsing of people using the feature will become cleaner and neater, allowing them to focus on the content they are interested in.

“At Opera, we have a long tradition of being the first ones to provide new tools that improve people’s web experience”, says Peter Wallman, SVP browser engineering at Opera. The cookie dialog blocker can be switched on in browser settings. To configure the feature, go to Settings, tap on “Ad blocking”, and you will find the switch to toggle it on.

Also Read| Tech made easy! Adobe advances e-signatures for Dropbox users

When enabled by the user, the cookie alert blocker, will hide dialogs, but will not block websites from setting any cookies. To control cookie behaviour, the Opera browser has a dedicated setting, that allows users to choose between accepting all or none cookies or blocking third party cookies.

The new release of Opera for Android also features home screen shortcuts. Users with an Android 7.1 version or later can now perform a long tap on the O logo on the home screen of their phones and navigate through the new home screen shortcuts. These shortcuts allow them to start a new search, scan a QR code or open a new private tab. In addition, users are also able to long tap on the + new tab button and open a shortcut to a website on their device’s home screen.

Finally, Opera is including a new text size setting which can be accessed from the browser’s main settings menu to adjust text size on websites . When a website is not optimised for mobile browsing, Opera’s text size adjustment and text wrap features can improve the reading experience.