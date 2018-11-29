Opera browser for Android: Time to fix a broken web

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 12:54 AM

To ensure that users don’t have to go through complex and confusing attempts from websites to make their visitors agree to their privacy practices and policies, Opera has become the first major browser allowing people to choose whether they want to see those dialogs or not.

Opera browser for Android: Time to fix a broken web

Indian internet users have always wanted an improved control on online privacy. To ensure that users don’t have to go through complex and confusing attempts from websites to make their visitors agree to their privacy practices and policies, Opera has become the first major browser allowing people to choose whether they want to see those dialogs or not.

People can now upgrade their web experience by downloading the latest Opera browser for their Android smartphones and tables. The new version of the Opera browser, available for download on Google Play Store, features a built-in cookie dialog blocker which, when enabled by the user, removes the cookie alert dialogs that may appear when browsing a website. The daily browsing of people using the feature will become cleaner and neater, allowing them to focus on the content they are interested in.

“At Opera, we have a long tradition of being the first ones to provide new tools that improve people’s web experience”, says Peter Wallman, SVP browser engineering at Opera. The cookie dialog blocker can be switched on in browser settings. To configure the feature, go to Settings, tap on “Ad blocking”, and you will find the switch to toggle it on.

Also Read| Tech made easy! Adobe advances e-signatures for Dropbox users

When enabled by the user, the cookie alert blocker, will hide dialogs, but will not block websites from setting any cookies. To control cookie behaviour, the Opera browser has a dedicated setting, that allows users to choose between accepting all or none cookies or blocking third party cookies.

The new release of Opera for Android also features home screen shortcuts. Users with an Android 7.1 version or later can now perform a long tap on the O logo on the home screen of their phones and navigate through the new home screen shortcuts. These shortcuts allow them to start a new search, scan a QR code or open a new private tab. In addition, users are also able to long tap on the + new tab button and open a shortcut to a website on their device’s home screen.

Finally, Opera is including a new text size setting which can be accessed from the browser’s main settings menu to adjust text size on websites . When a website is not optimised for mobile browsing, Opera’s text size adjustment and text wrap features can improve the reading experience.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Opera browser for Android: Time to fix a broken web
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition