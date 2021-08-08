Open car theatre: Portable projectors to deliver a home theatre experience on the go

Smart portable projectors turn your car’s surface into a large-screen television
Gone are the days when you only had your cellphone to keep you entertained during those long road trips. Today, you can turn your car’s surface into a large-screen TV, thanks to portable projectors that turn on at the press of a single button, delivering a smart home theatre experience on the go.
Tech company XGIMI, for one, has a wide array of projectors, which can create a home theatre experience in the middle of nowhere with the help of DLP (Digital Light Processing) cinema-grade technology. For those looking to enjoy a post-lockdown car trip to a holiday destination, XGIMI’s MoGo Pro, MoGo Pro+ and Halo are the ideal outdoor travelling companions. The devices can easily slip in and out of a compact bag, are space-saving and lightweight. One can even use these without Wi-Fi. All you need to do is connect to a hotspot and the projector is ready to work. XGIMI’s projectors, which come with customised in-built speakers, can also be connected to a Bluetooth speaker for a more immersive experience. You can also pair them with your smartphone, tablet or laptop.
The projectors offer crystal-clear sound, showing rich and sumptuous details. There are no complicated settings, as the machines are auto-focus and have a long battery life for non-stop binge watching.
The XGIMI MoGo Pro, an Android TV projector, has built-in Harman-Kardon dual speakers. The speakers offer crisp sound quality, with the additional option of Bluetooth connectivity. With a resolution of 1,920×1,080, it works with Google Play Store for Android TV (with over 5,000 native apps). The projector is also compatible with Switch, PlayStation and Xbox. Priced at Rs 66,000, it has a high battery capacity and multiple angle-viewing options.
The Mogo Pro+ is an updated version of the MoGo Pro projector, providing XGIMI’s latest automatic keystone correction—you can get a rectangle image in seconds from side projection—in the same portable and compact battery-equipped package. With 1,080p full-HD resolution, it is also powered by a Harman-Kardon dual speaker. One can use it as an external Bluetooth speaker via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio cable. Priced at Rs 72,000, it can turn any surface into a 100-inch, full-HD, large-screen theatre, equivalent to the size of four 50-inch TVs. The picture is provided by active shutter 3D imaging technology. Diffuse imaging is more comfortable and less straining on the eyes.
XGIMI’s Halo is a compact projector that weighs 1.6 kg, but is powerful enough to turn any white wall into a 30- to 300-inch large screen. You can watch anything, from movies to matches, aided by DLP technology, with premium sound via two customised Harman-Kardon five-watt speakers. The full-HD projection offers sharper and crisper physical resolution of up to 1,920×1,080 pixels. Combined with 600-800 ANSI lumens of brightness, this 1,080p portable projector also supports video formats of up to 4K Ultra HD. You can watch games for one-and-a-half hours in good brightness on a one-time charge. Halo also adopts a highly efficient LED light source to offer projections that are clear and bright for its entire LED lifespan of 30,000 hours—enough for four-five hours of use every day for the next six-seven years without any need to change the lamp. Priced at Rs 90,500, Halo saves energy too and consumes less than half the power of a traditional LCD TV or conventional projector.
