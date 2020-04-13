Onsitego: Financial support matters too

The company is extending interest-free funds of up to Rs 12 lakh to select service partners that can be repaid anytime.

After-sales services company Onsitego recently announced the ‘Onsitego Cares Fund’ initiative, introduced for financial assistance to employees and service partners facing distress during the time of lockdown. Any employee or service centre staff affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in need of funds, can make use of the ‘No Questions Asked’ Onsitego Cares Fund.

The company is extending interest-free funds of up to Rs 12 lakh to select service partners that can be repaid anytime. Service centre staff can write to the email ID provided to them mentioning the name and reason why they would like to use the fund. Onsitego will then process the payment within 24 hours without asking any questions.

For employees, it is providing a total grant of Rs 10 lakh. Employees earning under Rs 40,000 are entitled to an amount of upto seven days of pay. Onsitego highlights that this is not an advance against salary and that employees who use this fund will not have to repay later.

Kunal Mahipal, CEO of Onsitego.

Kunal Mahipal, CEO of Onsitego, said, “We are happy to support our teams and partners in any way we can during this turbulent time. We have created a fund which would be of help to those who have been affected, directly or indirectly by the COVID-19 and need financial support.”

Onsitego is a leading provider of after-sales services in India. Present in 173 locations, it provides hassle-free doorstep services for repair and maintenance of devices and appliances. According to Mahipal, the mobile phones category currently contributes around 25% to its business, followed by televisions (18%). However, it is the television segment business that’s growing faster now.