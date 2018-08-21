​​​
Online platform launched to help rain-hit Kerala victims

An online platform has been launched to help rain-hit victims of Kerala connect with people who are willing to throw open their  houses for accommodation.

Published: August 21, 2018 8:43 PM
The website ‘EachOneHostOne.com’, which was launched today by five Chennai entrepreneurs, helps the affected relocate to any safer place which has been offered near them.

A person who offers space will simply add his/her location and contact number to the website to help a victim reach him. “The idea was implemented within week after seeing the plight of the victims. The platform would continue to exist and can be used in the future in other locations too,” a team member and founder of a startup, Makesh Gopalakrishnan told reporters here.

The initiative also reduces the burden of the government to find rescue camps to accommodate the displaced, he added. Four others are part of the team.

