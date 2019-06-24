Online Gaming: Now get ready for responsible gaming

By Anagh Bhaskar Online poker is simply the traditional card game of poker played over the Internet. \u201cIt is a skill-based game that can be mastered with proper study and constant practice. Some people enjoy playing poker as a hobby and some people play it professionally,\u201d says Kapil Arora, product head of Adda52.com, a leading poker site. \u201cBut there are a few players who could be irrational and spend more than necessary time on the game.\u201d In its endeavour to protect players from adverse consequences of using real money in their poker games, Adda52.com has introduced a new \u2018Responsible Gaming\u2019 product feature on their website, mobile site and app. Through this feature, players will be able to set limits on tables or stakes and self-exclude from poker games for a set period. \u201cResponsible gaming is a step towards inculcating discipline. It will help players to decide when and how to play the game in a responsible way, and how much money or time to spend at the tables,\u201d he says. The new feature will enable poker enthusiasts to keep a self-check on their gaming addiction. \u201cResponsible gaming is the provision of safe, socially responsible and supportive playing environment where the potential for harm associated with playing is minimised. It ensures a fun, safe and fair gaming system to the players by giving them the flexibility to play poker online comfortably and as they like,\u201d company officials inform. With the help of this feature, players can set the table blind limits. After setting the limits, they will not be able to play at a table which is in excess of the imposed limit. Once the limits are set, there is no option to increase or remove the limits for the next seven days, however, the limits can always be decreased ensuring that players can abide by their decision of self-control. Additionally, players can also set the buy-in limits for the tournaments and SNGs. Once they set the limit, they will not be able to play any tournament or SNG whose buy-in is more than the set limit. Another highlight of this feature is the provision of self-exclusion. Using this option, players can exclude themselves from depositing and playing any game on Adda52.com by selecting the period for which they wish to be excluded from all gaming activities.