  • MORE MARKET STATS

Online content providers adopt IAMAI’s tool kit for self regulation

By: |
February 12, 2021 9:41 AM

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Thursday announced the adoption of an implementation tool kit by 17 online curated content providers (OCCP) including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar. The tool kit aims to equip the OCCPs to adhere to the self-regulation code firmed up by the body.

OTTThe I&B ministry had last year rejected the self regulation code and had directed IAMAI to look at other regulatory models.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Thursday announced the adoption of an implementation tool kit by 17 online curated content providers (OCCP) including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar. The tool kit aims to equip the OCCPs to adhere to the self-regulation code firmed up by the body. Amit Goenka, chair, digital entertainment committee at IAMAI, said that the tool kit seeks to “address feedback received from the ministry of information & broadcasting, particularly on strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism”.

The I&B ministry had last year rejected the self regulation code and had directed IAMAI to look at other regulatory models. The government was of the view that the code lacked independent third party monitoring. Besides, it did not have a well-defined code of ethics and failed to enunciate prohibited content adequately. The IAMAI was advised to look at the structures of the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) and NBSA.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Online content providers adopt IAMAIs tool kit for self regulation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India has about 2 million active 5G devices in use, says Nokia
2Koo: Indian firms to take over Chinese investments
3Tweetstorm: Follow law of the land or face action, says Prasad