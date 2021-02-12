Online content providers adopt IAMAI’s tool kit for self regulation

The I&B ministry had last year rejected the self regulation code and had directed IAMAI to look at other regulatory models.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Thursday announced the adoption of an implementation tool kit by 17 online curated content providers (OCCP) including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar. The tool kit aims to equip the OCCPs to adhere to the self-regulation code firmed up by the body. Amit Goenka, chair, digital entertainment committee at IAMAI, said that the tool kit seeks to “address feedback received from the ministry of information & broadcasting, particularly on strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism”.

The I&B ministry had last year rejected the self regulation code and had directed IAMAI to look at other regulatory models. The government was of the view that the code lacked independent third party monitoring. Besides, it did not have a well-defined code of ethics and failed to enunciate prohibited content adequately. The IAMAI was advised to look at the structures of the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) and NBSA.