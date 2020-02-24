Onida Fire: Decent-priced full HD TV with good sound, picture quality

The Onida Fire TV Edition is available in two models – 32-inch HD (Rs 12,999) and 43-inch Full HD (1080p), that carries a price tag of Rs 21,999.

Those in their forties and beyond will recall the Onida commercial with a memorable tagline, ‘Neighbour’s Envy, Owner’s Pride.’ Competition might have relegated the brand to the fringes, but the television set maker is making a concerted attempt to revive the old magic with its new innovation—Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs. In partnership with Amazon, Onida has introduced a new generation of smart TVs featuring built-in Fire TV experience, including Alexa Voice Remote. Put simply, the TV maker is making the idiot box intelligent and smart; let us find out how.

The Onida Fire TV Edition is available in two models – 32-inch HD (Rs 12,999) and 43-inch Full HD (1080p), that carries a price tag of Rs 21,999. Our review unit came in decent-sized packaging and setting up the TV was easy. I installed it in the TV room by giving my existing Sony TV a breather. The Onida TV features Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround sound for a superior sound experience.

Basically, it has Fire TV experience built-in, enabling customers to easily find and watch their favourite movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube, Sony Liv, Zee5, Sun Nxt and more.

The TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port and 1 earphone port to enable customers to seamlessly connect DTH or cable set-top boxes, gaming consoles, sound bars, and home theatre systems.

Inside, the smart TV is powered by a quad core processor, it has contrast ratio of 1200:1 and supports upto 300 nits brightness. With Alexa Voice Remote included, the TV makes it even easier to launch apps, search for favourite movies and TV shows, play music, switch inputs between on-demand and live TV, control smart home devices, access thousands of Alexa Skills, and more. Simply say, “Alexa, find comedies”, “Alexa, watch Mirzapur” or “Alexa, play music videos on YouTube” and then sit back and enjoy.

Frankly when I review a TV set, I lay special emphasis on colour accuracy, brightness levels and sound quality. The Fire TV Edition seems to tick all the boxes right. Picture quality is very good, there is immersive sound experience and customers can enjoy all their favourite content in one place. Fire TV and Alexa are always getting smarter, therefore, you can always pair the Onida TV with any Echo device for a genuine hands-free voice experience.

In summary, a good innovation from Amazon and Onida in bringing out a genuine smart TV with built-in Fire TV experience.

