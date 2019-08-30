OnePlus7, OnePlus 7 Pro users could get Android 10 update next week

During the Google I/0 2019, the company had said that the new update will focus on Innovation, Security and Privacy and Digital Wellbeing. (Image: Reuters)

The Premium smartphones OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are expected to get Android 10 from September 3, 2019. According to media reports, Google is planning to launch Android 10 first on Google Pixel smartphones. Both OnePlus and Pixel might get Android 10 update on the same day which will make OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 users excited.

The reports of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro getting the update is based on a conversation which took place between a Reddit user with a OnePlus customer support employee. If this happens, then OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users will be able to get the update in the first week of September itself. The screenshot which was leaked on the internet suggests that OnePlus is currently working on the Android 10 update which further solidifies the rumour about the update.

OnePlus 7Pro has been the flagship phone for the company this year, which means that this is the smartphone which will get the update first. Other models of the Chinese smartphone brand will also get Android 10 update but it is not clear when the update will be made available for them.

It will be interesting to see what changes Android 10 will come out with for its users. During the Google I/0 2019, the company had said that the new update will focus on innovation, security and privacy and digital wellbeing. During the event, they also added that 65 new emojis will be released in the update. The new emojis could also include disability signs which could be helpful for many Android users around the globe. But, people will get confirmation regarding the same only when Android 10 is launched.

With security concerns being a major topic of discussion throughout the world, Google will be looking to make sure they make their devices secure.