OnePlus Watch: Everything we know about the “most-requested” OnePlus device so far

OnePlus Watch will be the brand’s first smartwatch.

OnePlus is set to launch its first smartwatch, OnePlus Watch, on March 23 alongside OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones. The brand already makes a smart fitness band, OnePlus Band, but this will be the first time it will come up with a proper smartwatch though how proper, we don’t know just yet. All we know is that the OnePlus Watch has apparently been the “most-requested device” from the OnePlus community, brand co-founder and CEO Pete Lau said in a blog post on Wednesday.

In typical OnePlus fashion, the brand is dropping subtle cues—Easter Eggs if you will—to build hype around its first smartwatch. This means, we already have some idea of what to expect on D-day. Here’s everything we know about the OnePlus Watch so far:

OnePlus Watch price

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus Watch will be the brand’s first smartwatch. Lau said OnePlus saw “smartwatches as more than just instruments that indicate the time and heart rates, but powerful devices capable of elevating our personal digital experience to new heights.”

Lau said that OnePlus will offer a “best-in-class experience at an affordable price point” so that is a major cue right there. It is very likely that the OnePlus Watch will not cost as much as something like say an Apple Watch or even a Samsung Galaxy Watch. Those smartwatches have their benefits, one is, you don’t need a tethered smartphone to use them all the time, they have their own app store, and just generally speaking, they are actual “smart” watches.

OnePlus Watch software

The OnePlus CEO has confirmed that the OnePlus Watch will not be based on Google’s Wear OS which is a good thing really—there’s a reason why Google acquired Fitbit after all. What that also means is that the OnePlus is going with a “custom” OS, more specifically, a smart wear operating system developed based on RTOS (or Real-time operating system). Lau said this would help OnePlus in providing a “smooth and reliable experience while offering a great battery life.” For some context, the Realme Watch also comes with proprietary software built on top of RTOS.

OnePlus Watch connectivity features

Speculations are rife that OnePlus Watch will come in standard (Wi-Fi) and LTE configurations, but OnePlus hasn’t confirmed this yet. It has however confirmed some of its key features including heart rate monitoring and step counting. With proprietary software, it is also expected that the OnePlus Watch will give users access to multiple sports modes.

OnePlus is touting interconnectivity elements which means that the OnePlus Watch will be able to communicate with “OnePlus smartphones, audio peripherals, smartwear devices, and even OnePlus TVs, making smart control over all these devices simple and intuitive.”

OnePlus Watch design

As for design, Lau said the OnePlus Watch will be a “fashionable” accessory while another teaser reveal by the brand has confirmed that it will have a round dial with physical buttons one of which will carry the OnePlus logo. Rumour mills suggest the OnePlus Watch will be available in 64mm size—though this isn’t confirmed yet.

