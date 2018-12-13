OnePlus, Vivo join the 10GB RAM club – Is this the new normal? What gadget lovers need to know

It has now become the norm for Smartphone companies to put the limits of what is available and give their handset a talking point. After Nubia and Xiaomi, it’s OnePlus and Vivo who have joined the elite 10GB ram club.

These days, the manufacturers are set on increasing the Random Access Memory or RAM available on phones, so much so that 8GB RAM is almost a norm now in many of the Android flagships. Users can now take their pick from – Xiaomi’s Black Shark Helo or Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Forbidden City Special Edition, OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, Vivo NEX Dual Display

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

Bearing a price tag of Rs 50,999, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is powered with 10GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Other specifications include a dual rear camera setup, OxygenOS on top of Android 9.0 Pie, and a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) AMOLED panel. It has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The device is being made available in India this week – from December 15 and can be bought via Amazon, OnePlus online store as well as its own offline retail outlets.

Owing to its new charging technology, OnePlus says the phone will last the whole day with just a 20-minute charge. It is the only smartphone with 10GB of RAM available in the Indian market.

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition

Breaking barriers of innovation, Chinese handset maker Vivo on Wednesday launched the “NEX Dual Display Edition” smartphone with 10GB RAM, futuristic dual display and a triple camera system at the rear.

Vivo Nex Dual Screen price is set at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 52,300) in the Chinese market for the lone 10GB RAM + 128GB storage model, according to the announcement made on the Vivo’s official Weibo account. Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC, in-display fingerprint scanner and more.

The biggest twist is that there is no front camera, in fact, the rear camera setup can be used for doing what others phone with the front camera do – taking selfies, face unlock and all other features of the front cameras – allowing to the secondary display at the back of the device.

Users will have to flip the phone around to use the rear cameras take selfies and pictures and its 3D face unlock feature.

The price of Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition in India has not been revealed yet, however, the smartphone will be made available for purchase in the country soon as per reports. The Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 52,300).

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars

Nubia too used a similar concept to ditch the front camera in its smartphone – Nubia X. However, it is the ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars which comes with the 10GB memory.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Nubia Red Magic Mars is pretty much for those who love a good gaming smartphone; the handset with 6-inch FHD LCD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels boasts of touch-sensitive shoulder buttons and vapour cool technology (dual liquid and air cooling chambers).

The smartphone, which is available in three RAM/internal storage variants – bears a price tag of Yuan 2,699 (approximately Rs 27,000), Yuan 3,199 (approximately Rs 32,000) and Yuan 3,999 (approximately Rs 40,000), respectively. However, it is not available in India.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Forbidden City Special Edition

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Forbidden City Special Edition

Better known as Mi Mix 3 Forbidden City, this variant comes with 10GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. An added bonus is that the Mix 3 can be wirelessly charged while other features remain the same – a 6.39-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 845 chipset, quad cameras and a 3,200mAh battery.

Xiaomi has pitted Black Shark against on Razer and ASUS. This device is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU and comes in 6GB / 8GB / 10GB RAM variants. The handset also sports a liquid-cooling system to keep the device cool while playing heavy games. The other specs include a 6.01-inch full HD+ panel, dual rear shooters, a 20MP selfie snapper, and a 4,000mAh cell.

Slated to go on sale in December, the Mi Mix 3 Forbidden City Special Edition is priced at RMB 4,999, which is roughly Rs 50,200, as per 91 mobiles.

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo

Better known as the Black Shark 2, it had a novelty to be the first smartphone to have been launched with 10GB of RAM in October. Its predecessor Black Shark was similarly focussed on the gaming market, however, it lacked the OLED display and 10GB of RAM that the new device has.

Trying to tap the fairly nascent gaming smartphone market, this phone also aimed at mobile gamers, the handset boasts of specifications such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, water cooled metal body and more

The phone is available in three configurations is priced at 3,199 Yuan (approximately Rs 33,300), 3,499 Yuan (approximately Rs 36,400) and 4,199 Yuan (approximately Rs 43,800), respectively. The device is only available in China, at present.