OnePlus urges users to switch off from the digital world and spend time with the loved ones in their latest campaign, ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter’

What do you expect in a television ad? A spec read out of what makes it special and why you should be buying it? All accompanied by lots of visuals and commentary showcasing how awesome the television is. After all, the purpose of an ad is to sell the product. And what better way of selling a product than to show it in all its glory?

Well, trust a brand that believes in ‘Never Settling’ to take a very different path. OnePlus has come out with a new campaign Stay Connected. Stay Smarter. Featuring the OnePlus TV U1S. It is an ad about a television. It features celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor. And guess what? It actually asks you to switch off your television. Yes, a TV ad that actually tells you not to use the television.

Conceptualized by Utsav Gokhani and created in partnership with Media monks, Stay Connected. Stay Smarter. has been directed by Suraj Wanvari. It starts with Mira Kapoor watching a show on a OnePlus TV in the living room, during what is clearly the festive season, as indicated by the decorated house. And she is totally logged in to the OnePlus ecosystem – on her ears are the OnePlus Buds Pro, and she is controlling the action on the TV screen using the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro. Shahid Kapoor then enters the room and tries to tell something to her, but she is too engrossed in watching the TV to notice him. He then indicates that this is the festive season, a special time of the year, and then points towards the OnePlus TV, hinting that Mira perhaps needs to disconnect. She does so, using Google Voice. The message in the ad is clear: no matter how connected you are to technology, and no matter how important that technology is, festivals are meant to be celebrated with those near and dear to us, rather than in front of televisions.

In a day and age when we are all surrounded by gadgets of different types, and brands fight with each other for getting consumer attention, it takes a special level of concern and courage for a brand to come out with an ad that actually remind viewers that people are always more important than products, even the advertiser’s own products. But then OnePlus has never really believed in adhering to convention, be it in terms of product design or marketing. One thing that the brand has, however, never compromised on is its commitment to the community. What makes Stay Connected. Stay Smarter. special is the fact that OnePlus has been able to highlight how seamlessly its products work with each other and its IoT product portfolio, without once diluting the spirit of community with commerce. The ad subtly highlights how good the OnePlus TV U1S is as well. OnePlus incidentally has emerged as the fastest growing smart TV brand in the first half of 2022 in terms of shipments, recording 123 percent growth as per the latest Counterpoint India smart TV shipments model tracker report for Q2 2022. A staggering feat, when you consider that the brand entered televisions only in 2019.

Commenting on the campaign, Ishita Grover, Director – Marketing Communications, OnePlus India said, “At OnePlus India, our community is at the heart of all our efforts. As a brand, we are always invested towards delivering the best for our community. While we are excited to deliver the best of smart TV technology which offers an unparalleled connected ecosystem experience, we also want our users to not miss out on the beautiful moments in life. And much of these might be best enjoyed in living those moments by truly bonding with our loved ones. With this thought, we launched the “Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.” campaign. We wanted to provide our community with a delightful insight on defining quality moments in life by choosing to disconnect from their smart TVs for once, and thereby offer them a thought-provoking perspective to digital consumption. And we hope that our community will thoroughly enjoy this unique ad film and resonate with our campaign voice.”

This line of thinking clearly strikes a chord with OnePlus brand ambassador Shahid Kapoor. “We are living in a digital age where people across all age groups are quite invested in content consumption and might just miss out on celebrating milestone events with families,” he said. “I firmly believe that the festive season is an apt occasion to remind people to switch off from their digital world and further strengthen their family bond by celebrating with their loved ones. The Stay Smarter, Stay Connected campaign has been beautifully crafted that leaves a strong message to bring families together and showcases how OnePlus’ seamless connectivity with other smart features can make life easier.”

Renowned celebrity and OnePlus brand ambassador Mira Kapoor felt that celebrating special occasions with family is “a significant aspect of our lives and should be an experience to cherish for life.” “With its novel take on how families should come together to celebrate, OnePlus is bringing a refreshing take to the tech segment on how tech users can enjoy their lives with conscious use of their tech products, particularly on occasions that are meant to prioritize time with your dear ones,” the star of the latest OnePlus ad said.

So this festive season, Never Settle for anything other than spending time with your loved ones. OnePlus just handed out a little social lesson to everyone with Stay Connected. Stay Smarter..