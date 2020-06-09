OnePlus’ upcoming smart TVs will be super affordable in India; here’s everything we know so far

OnePlus will launch its new OnePlus smart TV series in India on July 2.

As is usually the norm, OnePlus has started hyping its next product launch well in advance. Just so you know, its next product will be a “premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community.” The key USP feature in the case of OnePlus’ upcoming smart TVs (yes, there will be more than one smart TV) will be its affordable pricing. The next OnePlus smart TV will be super affordable in fact which means it will compete directly with the likes of Xiaomi’s Mi TVs and also with sister brand Realme’s smart TVs.

So how affordable you ask? OnePlus has confirmed that at least one of the models of the OnePlus smart TVs will start at below Rs 20,000. “The price of the new OnePlus TV series will be starting from Rs 1X,999,” OnePlus posted on Twitter on Tuesday. The tweet also said that the new OnePlus TV series will be high on specs, despite its pocket-friendly pricing. OnePlus smart TVs will be targeted to bring a premium experience across different screen sizes to the mid-range as well as the entry-level price segment, the company had confirmed on Monday.

OnePlus currently has a premium lineup of smart TVs, called the Q1 series, in India. The OnePlus TV Q1 series has two models, a OnePlus TV Q1 that’s available for Rs 69,900 and a Pro version with integrated sound bar that sells for Rs 99,900. Both of them are high-end TVs with top-notch design, 55-inch 4K QLED screens with Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos and Android TV interface.

It would be interesting to see what kind of specs and features the new OnePlus smart TVs bring to the table considering their more aggressive pricing. To recall, OnePlus sister brand Realme recently launched the Realme Smart TV in India in 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes at a starting price of Rs 12,999 going all the way to Rs 21,999. While the 32-inch model is HD-ready, the 43-inch model has a FHD resolution. Chances are the OnePlus smart TV will more or less hover around the same screen size and resolution parameters.