OnePlus TVs now available across all Reliance Digital Stores, Jio Stores in India

OnePlus TV, the latest entrant to the television market in India, launched its two variants – Q1 and Q1 Pro – last month along with OnePlus 7T smartphone.

Reliance Digital has entered into a pact with OnePlus for the launch of OnePlus TV line-up across its retail outlets. Both the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro will now be made available across Reliance Digital and Jio Stores across India. Notably, OnePlus TV is already available for purchase via Amazon.in.

OnePlus TV, the latest entrant to the television market in India, launched its two variants – Q1 and Q1 Pro – last month along with OnePlus 7T smartphone. While OnePlus TV Q1 costs Rs 69,900, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro is priced at Rs 99,900.

Reliance Digital will offer a bouquet of deals including cashback of up to Rs 7000 on purchases made via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, no-cost EMI options, extended warranty and multibank cashback offers.

“We’ve been working with Reliance Digital since November last year and are extremely happy with the remarkable response we received for our products across India. Reliance Digital has a successful nationwide presence with OnePlus devices being sold across 350+ Reliance Digital stores. The launch of the OnePlus TVs will further strengthen our fruitful partnership, and provide a valuable offline platform for customers across India to physically experience the innovations of the OnePlus TV while seeking to purchasing it,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

Both the OnePlus TV variants feature a 55-inch QLED panel with 120 per cent NTSC in the colour gamut. OnePlus TV has a Dolby Vision supported display and comes with a total sound output of 50W, which is produced by 8 units of Dolby Atmos-powered speakers. The two smart TV models are strikingly similar except for the one difference between OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and Q1 Pro: the Pro variant features a retractable soundbar while the former doesn’t.

Also Read | OnePlus TV: All set to redefine the Premium TV experience

The Android-based smart TV runs Android 9 Pie and the company has promised for regular updates for three years. OnePlus TV runs Google’s Android TV with their own Oxygen Play skin on top.

OnePlus TV allows synchronisation with OnePlus phones through OnePlus Connect app. At the back, OnePlus TV has a carbon fibre finish and all the connectivity options and ports are hidden behind a magnetic plate.