OnePlus TV U, OnePlus TV Y affordable series of smart TVs launched in India; price starts at Rs 12,999

OnePlus launched the OnePlus TV U and OnePlus TV Y series of smart TVs in India on Thursday. The OnePlus TV U and OnePlus TV Y take a whole different route in comparison to OnePlus’ first OnePlus TV Q smart TVs. OnePlus’ new smart TVs are designed to bring premium smart TV experience (one that OnePlus already offers with the OnePlus TV Q) that’s “more accessible to our Indian community.” The key USP feature here therefore is the affordable pricing.

The OnePlus TV U series has one model or size option, which is the OnePlus TV 55U1. OnePlus has launched it in India at a price of Rs 49,999. The OnePlus TV Y series has two models or size options, the OnePlus TV 43Y1 and OnePlus TV 32Y1. While the former has been launched in India at a price of Rs 22,999, the latter will cost Rs 12,999. OnePlus will start selling the OnePlus TV U and OnePlus TV Y series of smart TVs from July 5 from Amazon India website. Eventually, these smart TVs will also be available via offline channels like Reliance Digital as well as from OnePlus’ own experience stores.

The OnePlus TV U series is OnePlus’ mid-tier offering with a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and slim bezels (OnePlus claims a whopping 95% screen-to-body ratio on this one). The TV has a carbon fibre pattern on the back with hidden ports and 30W speakers. There’s support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos out-of-the-box.

The OnePlus TV Y series smart TVs are available in two options, a 43-inch model with FHD resolution (1920 x 1080) and a 32-inch model which is HD-ready (1366 x 768). These entry-level models come with 20W speakers with Dolby Audio.

The OnePlus TV U and OnePlus TV Y series run Android TV 9 Pie software with OnePlus add-ons like OnePlus Connect.