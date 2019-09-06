OnePlus TV to unleash a sight and sound revolution!

In terms of picture quality, the OnePlus TV seems to be targeting a whole new benchmark in the viewing experience.

After revolutionising the smartphone market, OnePlus is now turning its attention to the smart television segment. And it is bringing to televisions the very approach that enabled it to transform and indeed rule the premium phone market – the art of bringing top of the line features and design at prices that are much more affordable than those being charged by established players. This is best reflected in the Never Settling brand’s approach to two of the most important components of any television – picture and audio. Or to be even more basic, sight and sound.

In terms of picture quality, the OnePlus TV seems to be targeting a whole new benchmark in the viewing experience. OnePlus’ television is expected to come with a large 55 inch display. That in itself would impress some, considering this is the brand’s first television, but it is actually the quality of that massive display that is likely to make jaws drop. For, the OnePlus TV does not come with a conventional LCD panel but is equipped with a customised QLED panel. This panel comes with quantum dots (small semiconductor particles) that are able to deliver richer and more vivid colours when compared to traditional LED displays. OnePlus has however put a further spin on QLED, so much so that the QLED panel on the OnePlus TV will have a color gamut that is unmatched in the industry. OnePlus TV’s color gamut is able to achieve 113 per cent under the?DCI-P3 standard and 120 per cent under the NTSC standard – higher than the most advanced QLED panels in the market right now. In simple English, that means anyone watching a OnePlus TV is likely to view richer colours and get far more details than on any other television – you will be able to see more textures and layers on the sky, flowers will seem a whole lot more colourful and so on.

And working behind that QLED television to make sure that you get high quality visuals is the Gamma Color Magic chipset, an independent processor that is dedicated to picture optimization. This works with the regular picture processor to guarantee the best possible picture quality. Having an independent processor for pictures is a premium smart TV standard, and OnePlus TV will have it. The Gamma chip will look to ensure cleaner and smoother videos by using special algorithms to improve picture resolution and will also have a de-contour feature that will fix banding issues that can be caused by insufficient colour information. Sports enthusiasts will love the chip’s motion estimate and motion compensation feature that will deliver even the most hectic action in the smoothest manner.

But even the best moving pictures on television can lose their impact if not backed up by high quality audio. OnePlus TV has that. In spades. It will come with eight speakers delivering 50 watts of high quality bass to rock whichever room it is placed in. It is not just about the hardware, though – OnePlus TV will support Dolby Vision ultra-vivid imaging technology and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. Dolby’s legendary and industry-leading technologies will blend in with the OnePlus eco system to make OnePlus TV an entertainment powerhouse.

And of course, making sure that all this works with inch perfect precision is Android TV software. OnePlus has worked with Google to optimise the standard Android TV experience, and deliver a smooth and intuitive interface for the television. OnePlus TV users will also get timely software updates for at least three years. As anyone who has used a OnePlus phone will attest, OnePlus does have a formidable reputation when it comes to fixing bugs and delivering software updates.

All that wonderful technology will be packed into a frame that will add a premium touch wherever it is placed, be it the living room, a conference room or a study! Even the remote control for the television is a work of art, delectably designed, not overburdened with buttons and very compact – a reflection of OnePlus’ commitment to delivering design excellence without being extravagant, leveraging minimalism to deliver the maximum impact, both in terms of performance and design.

Come September 26, and the smart television world will see a sight and sound revolution. And it will never be able to settle again.