OnePlus TV to ‘fill your living room’ with 8 Dolby Atmos speakers; to go on sale on Amazon

OnePlus TV has been teased to become available exclusively on Amazon. The listing on the e-commerce website has revealed some key information on the brand’s upcoming television range, which includes that OnePlus TV will feature eight speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. All eight speakers will give an output of 50 watts with “punchy bass” that will “fill your living room”, which sounds impressive on paper. But OnePlus is yet to announce the launch date for its TV, which is confirmed to take place sometime this month in India.

So far, OnePlus TV has been teased to come with a 55-inch 4K QLED screen with support for Dolby Vision. A lot of Dolby Vision content is now available in India, thanks to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which makes sense for OnePlus to be an early implementor of the technology. OnePlus already confirmed that the TV will run Android TV, however, with a high level of customisation to offer IoT functionalities. Rumours are also rife that the OnePlus TV will be powered by a MediaTek MT5670 processor.

The OnePlus TV was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website where it was revealed that there could be variants ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches. Only the 55-inch display variant has been confirmed by the company so far.

There have been quite a few reports suggesting the price of OnePlus TV. But it is being speculated to counter Samsung and Sony in the premium segment. This may come as a respite to Xiaomi as its Mi TV range enjoys popularity in the budget and mid-range TV segments. OnePlus TV may also pose some threat to TCL that has been expanding its India portfolio lately. Last month, TCL announced its new range of 4K Android TVs that touch the Rs 70,000 mark.