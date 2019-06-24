OnePlus TV tipped to launch soon: Here’s what you can expect

OnePlus last year teased that it is working on its first TV and that it will be preloaded with ‘flagship level’ features. Post the announcement, there was no communication from the company on the status of the television. Now, OnePlus’ plans to enter the TV market are seemingly materialising as the OnePlus TV is said to launch soon. Ishan Agarwal, the tipster who has a good record of leaking OnePlus-related information, has tipped off the launch timeline for the Xiaomi’s Mi TV rival.

In his tweet, Agarwal has cited a source familiar with the plans of OnePlus to launch its TV in the market. There are no additional details available such as the exact launch date or what OnePlus TV is going to be like. For now, we know only a few things that were shared by CEO Pete Lau last year in the announcement. Lau confirmed that the OnePlus TV will offer a ‘connected experience’ and that it will be a ‘premium, flagship TV’.

There were a couple of things that Lau said about OnePlus TV. He emphasised that the simplest things, for instance, “displaying the photos from your mobile phone to a television”, are not achievable easily in the regular setting of a home. With AI technology, Lau said he “the imagination is endless”. Apart from this vague information, there are no specifics as to what OnePlus TV will come with. Is it going to be a cloud-connected TV or is it going to rely on some proprietary technology? We will know as and when the company divulges its plans.