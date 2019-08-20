OnePlus TV: Televisions Set to Get the Never Settle Feeling!

While OnePlus itself has not revealed any details about the televisions that will come under the OnePlus TV brand name, speculation about the same has been rife.

OnePlus TV is official. Yes, we had known that the brand which redefined the smartphone market with the OnePlus series of phones was going to get into televisions (it had said so last year itself) but the timing and name of the series was not yet known. Now, we know at least one of those details. Following an extensive contest for the name of its television series, OnePlus has settled on OnePlus TV, and has also revealed its logo.

Of course, what actually lies beyond that name is not officially known yet. On a post on its forum confirming the name of the TV, OnePlus said: “We are excited that there will soon be a new kid on the block called “OnePlus TV” that is born out of the “Never Settle” spirit and “burden less” design philosophy.” The post also spoke of the work that had gone into the logo for the TV range, and the rationale for it, in best OnePlus tradition.

While OnePlus itself has not revealed any details about the televisions that will come under the OnePlus TV brand name, speculation about the same has been rife ever since the brand announced its decision to get into the television market. Going by its track record, it would be safe to assume that the brand will be looking to follow the same values that made it the leading premium phone brand in the Indian market. The key word to note here is “premium,” for unlike many of its competitors, OnePlus has never really compromised on its promise to offer a high-end premium experience, at a price that is much below what others might charge for something similar.

In product terms, that is expected to translate into smart televisions that are right up there with the best in the business. As of now, OnePlus is expected to launch televisions in three or four sizes. And all of them are definitely on the larger side. Submissions made to a website seem to indicate that OnePlus will launch televisions in 43, 55, 65 and 75 inch variants. Of these, it is believed that the 43 inch variant might actually be an India-only exclusive. While most of OnePlus televisions are expected to have high quality LCD panels, there is a firm belief in some quarters that the brand might also have an offering with an OLED panel, a belief that is strengthened by the fact it uses OLED in its OnePlus smartphone range. Needless to say, the televisions are expected to come with top of the line components (we are hearing about a special Bluetooth remote) and with OnePlus’ typically minimalistic design aesthetic.

What is going to make OnePlus TV special is the software running on it. All indications are that it will be some form of Android. However, the firm belief in most quarters is that just as it added a new dimension to Android on the smartphone with its innovative and yet unobtrusive Oxygen OS, OnePlus is likely to put its own stamp on Android on smart televisions. Most expect a version of Oxygen OS especially designed for televisions to be powering OnePlus TV. And with both the phone and the television running variants of the same operating system, users can expect a lot of synergy between the devices, thus laying the foundation of a OnePlus ecosystem, and paving the way for more devices to be included in it. This would also give OnePlus a foothold in the smart home market in the long run.

The televisions themselves are expected to be sold in China and India, OnePlus’ main markets, and are expected to be launched in the United States at a later stage. In India, the televisions are expected to be available on OnePlus stores and online on Amazon India. Just when they will arrive is not certain at the moment but indications are that they will hit Indian stores later this year or early next year – some are even predicting a launch in late September, 2019 (September 26 is rumored to be the launch date).