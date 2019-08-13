OnePlus TV said to come in different sizes, launch likely in September

OnePlus TV could launch towards the end of September, claims a fresh report. Confirmed by CEO Pete Lau last year, OnePlus TV is anticipated to shake up the market as and when it launches. But there have not been many tangible updates to this announcement since then. Last week, a certification listing for what seems like OnePlus’ upcoming TV hinted at more than one model. OnePlus TV could come in sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches, with the top-end models packing OLED panels, as per reports.

Twitter user Ishan Agarwal, famous for his leaks on OnePlus products, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has claimed that OnePlus is planning to launch its TV series between September 25 and September 30. Agarwal said the most likely date could be September 26, citing a ‘reliable’ source familiar with the development, but OnePlus has not commented anything as yet.

The listing on a Bluetooth SIG certification website alluded to various OnePlus TV models that will comprise a mix of LCD and OLED panel variants. It is being reported that OnePlus 43-inch TV model will arrive in India, among other models, but the top-end 75-inch model will be initially reserved for the US and China. It is likely Amazon will be the e-commerce partner for the OnePlus TV in India.

On the lines of Lau’s announcement, OnePlus TV is going to deliver a “total connected” experience, which could mean seamless synchronisation between OnePlus phones and the TVs. The listing on Bluetooth SIG website also suggests that OnePlus TV will be powered by Google’s Android TV, although we can expect some level of customisation from OnePlus. In any case, we are likely to learn more about OnePlus’ plans to enter home entertainment space in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Honor last week launched its first smart screen – the Honor Vision – that runs HarmonyOS – Huawei’s proprietary operating system that is touted to rival Google’s Android platform.