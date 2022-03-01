OnePlus TV owners to get access to JioGames titles: Details here

So far, smartphones, set-top boxes and feature phones already provide the gaming service of JioGames.

OnePlus TV and JioGames: OnePlus TV has partnered with JioGames and now, owners of OnePlus TV would be able to access select titles from JioGames on some of the smart TV models of the company. The development was announced by OnePlus on Monday, and additional models of the company’s smart TV range would also be getting the immersive gaming experience in due course of time. So far, smartphones, set-top boxes and feature phones already provide the gaming service of JioGames.

Owners of select OnePlus TV models – reportedly Q, Y1S, and U1 series and, via an OTA update, on older Y1 and U1S models – would be able to access a curated list of titles from JioGames. The titles include Alpha Guns, Little Singham Treasure Hunt, Jungle Adventures 3 and KGF Official Game among others.

With this, JioGames integration would be available in some models of all of OnePlus’ price-based categories. The Chinese tech company offers Smart TVs across three different price ranges, with its Q-series being a high-end offering. One the other hand, the Y-series of OnePlus offers Smart TVs that are more affordable. OnePlus’ U-series models provide TVs that have some premium features and are available at a lower cost than the Q-series.