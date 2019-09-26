OnePlus TV has a 4K QLED display, eight Dolby Atmos speakers at Rs 69,900

OnePlus TV is the latest entrant to the television market in India that has been increasingly getting crowded as streaming begins to catch up. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has been teasing the television over one year, including the recent teasers that have given away almost everything about the OnePlus TV. “We wanted to build a TV that is at the highest of the industry and we have used the OnePlus smartphone standard for the OnePlus TV,” said Lau at the launch event. The OnePlus TV comes in two variants – Q1 and Q1 Pro – the latter features a soundbar below the display while former lacks it.

It has a custom-built 55-inch QLED panel with a technology that OnePlus calls Gamma Colour Magic. OnePlus claims the OnePlus TV managed to achieve a 120 per cent NTSC in the colour gamut, outmatching the scores of Samsung and Sony TV models. OnePlus TV has a Dolby Vision supported display, making it join a handful of TV models in India that come with Dolby’s visual technology.

OnePlus TV comes with a total sound output of 50W, which is produced by 8 units of speakers. The speakers are powered by Dolby Atmos, which is known to offer a premium-grade audio quality on a range of television models. The OnePlus TV features a Kavalier design all over the device body – the ports are hidden behind a magnetic flap. The OnePlus TV remote control is minimalistic with just six buttons and a touch pad that takes finger swipes for easy navigation for the interface.

Powered by Android TV based on Android 9 Pie, the OnePlus TV comes with the company’s promise for regular updates for three years, much like what is the case with OnePlus phones. The interface is loaded with leading and popular content from Amazon Prime Video and other apps. OnePlus is calling it OxygenPlay. The OnePlus TV runs a heavily-customised interface that is claimed to be seamlessly integrated with voice assistants including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, remote control, and OnePlus smartphones. Netflix is coming to OnePlus TV later this year.

Elaborating on OnePlus TV’s synchronisation with OnePlus phones, OnePlus has announced OnePlus Connect, an app that will keep both the devices in loop of what is happening on each other’s platforms. This will ensure a smooth operation of the OnePlus TV via the smartphone. OnePlus Connect will let the user type on the phone that will be available on the TV, and even take a screenshot of what is playing on the TV by a click of a button. If there is an incoming call on the paired phone with OnePlus Connect open, the volume on the OnePlus TV will automatically be turned down to 10 points.

OnePlus TV Q1 costs Rs 69,900 and the Q1 Pro is priced at Rs 99,900. The sale starts September 28 on Amazon. OnePlus also launched OnePlus 7T at the event.