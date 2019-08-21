OnePlus TV confirmed to launch in India first next month: Will it cast a bad spell on Mi TV?

OnePlus TV has been confirmed for launch in India first next month

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has announced that the much-awaited OnePlus TV will be launched in September with India as the first market to get it. The news of the OnePlus TV launch in India comes after months of speculation, followed by a formal announcement on the name and logo for the product line. Lau also teased that OnePlus TV will be a “premium product” and that it will deliver on the expectations “of what is a new premium flagship”. The operative words – premium and flagship – hint at pricing on par with the likes of televisions from Samsung, TCL, and others.

One of the reasons that OnePlus TV will debut in India can be attributed to the fact that the company was able to establish a partnership with content providers in India. OnePlus is working to launch the smart TV in North America, Europe and China as they “establish partnerships with most of local and regional content providers.”

Lau said in a post on OnePlus forum, ‘We have always had a very positive relationship with content providers in India, who have always been willing to partner with us, which guarantees great content for our users.”

However, the company has yet to give an exact date for the launch.

While he did not disclose the specifications of the OnePlus TV, Lau did hint at a few key features. He spoke of sound quality, image and smart interconnectivity as the fundamental features the company “must get right.”

He also made it clear that the company is seeing smart TV as one of the emerging markets with Lau adding that “designing a TV is about more than creating a high-quality display” and how the TV will not just be the centre of a smart home, but also become the center of the “daily smart social hub.”

In his blog post, he also alluded to vast possibilities of integrating 5G, AI, VR and AR within the TV in the future.

But as the smart TV market sees a possible boom, technology companies are upping the game.

Redmi by Xiaomi is all going to launch its very first Redmi TV on August 29 in China, announced Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on Weibo on Monday. It is being said that it will have a 70-inch display panel with HDR and PatchWall UI.

Earlier, Xiaomi made inroads in the Indian TV industry with the Mi TV range which was received well by the price-sensitive buyers. The Mi TV is equipped with features such as out-of-the-box support for streaming content platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar.

Huawei brand Honor, on the other hand, is reportedly gearing up to launch its first smart TV in India soon in mid-August. Buyers in China were the first ones to have their hands on the Honor Vision TV range starting August 15. Both Honor Vision TV Pro and Honor Vision TV are priced at 4799 yuan (nearly Rs 48,300) and 3,799 yuan (about Rs 38,200).