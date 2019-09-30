OnePlus TV changes the Smart TV game in India

The OnePlus Q1 series boasts large 55-inch 4K displays.

Smart televisions have been around for a while in the Indian market. But they have not really caught on, for a variety of reasons, ranging from complex interfaces to a lack of understanding of the whole smart TV concept. However, that could change with the arrival of OnePlus TV Q1 series. The brand, which is known for Never Settling, might well have changed the way everyone looks at smart televisions in India.

And in best OnePlus tradition, the brand has done so with a well-crafted blend of premium hardware and easy to use software.

The OnePlus Q1 series boasts large 55-inch 4K displays. But there is much more to them than just impressive numbers. The Q1 series comes with a QLED display, which is vastly superior to regular LCD panels, as it comes with quantum dots (small semiconductor particles) that enable it to deliver richer colours and deeper contrast. And the display on the OnePlus TV is an exceptional performer when it comes to colour – its colour gamut achieves 113 per cent under the DCI-P3 standard and 120 per cent under the NTSC standard. Those are the kind of scores ensure a level of picture quality that is rare to see.

The televisions also come with the Gamma Color Magic chip that is designed to deliver the best visual quality with real-time optimization, no matter how hectic the action is on the screen. Ensuring that the viewing experience is nothing short of top notch is the presence of Dolby Vision HDR, which delivers extraordinary color, contrast, and brightness to the screen. Of course, the televisions come with HDR 10 and HDR 10+ support, making sure you get to see content as it is meant to be seen.

It is not just about sight, though. The OnePlus TV Q1 series also revolutionizes sound. The Q1 Pro comes with a sliding sound bar (it actually slides out elegantly from under the television when required) with eight speakers delivering a staggering 50W of sound. And to give you a real atmospheric feel – that sensation of sound coming from different parts of the room – there is Dolby Atmos, providing a staggering level of detail and clarity.

But all the hardware in the world is of little value if it is not easy to use for the consumer – and smart televisions can tend to be complicated. This is where the OnePlus TV is truly outstanding. And its ease of use is epitomized by its minimalist remote control, which is compact, sleek and needs no batteries to keep it going (you just recharge it using a USB Type C port). It has volume buttons on the side and comes with dedicated buttons for Amazon Prime and the Google Assistant. Using it is extremely easy with no complicated instructions to remember and well, if you want things to be still simpler, you can even control the OnePlus TV from your OnePlus phone (we suggest you do – it makes typing super easy). Incidentally, if you receive a phone call on your OnePlus phone while it its connected to the OnePlus TV, the volume of the television decreases automatically to allow you to speak comfortably on the phone. Now, that’s smart!

There’s more. If you are getting confused by the profusion of content from different providers, there is Oxygen Play, an entertainment hub where you can access content from your favourite providers – just search and hit play once you are set to go to your favourite film or series. There is also an option to stream music over Bluetooth and if you have a console handy, well, there is a gaming mode that makes sure that you get the best experience, whether you are racing down alleys in Need for Speed, swapping passes in FIFA or just battling it out in a Call of Duty session!

OnePlus has used its software expertise to wrap all this around an interface that is designed so simply and intuitively that it is easy for people to forget that OnePlus TV runs on the Android TV platform. Just as it has on its iconic phone series, the brand has managed to keep an air of minimalistic simplicity around the television interface. There is a lot of power in there, including an inbuilt Chromecast and the ability to run thousands on Android applications, but you will realize it only when you need it. Your experience will be smooth and uncluttered. What’s more, it will keep improving – OnePlus will be delivering software updates to the television for a period of three years!

All this has been put together in a beautifully and elegantly designed exterior. The front has a 95.7 per cent display to body ratio, ensuring that you end up with an immersive viewing experience. The back is made of beautifully curved Kevlar, providing solidity even while making a style statement of its own.

It has the looks, the hardware muscle, the software skills and a price tag (starting at Rs 69,900) that will make every smart television out there turn green with envy. OnePlus TV could change how we see and use smart televisions.