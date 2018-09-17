OnePlus TV announced to be in the works; could it threaten Xiaomi Mi Smart TV?

OnePlus TV is expected to launch next year

OnePlus just announced that it is working on its first-ever television, the OnePlus TV. After having launched about eight smartphones, earphones, and other accessories, OnePlus is finally ready to dive into the entertainment sector that is currently ruled by the likes of Sony, Samsung, TCL, Panasonic, and others. In India, the TV industry sprang back into kicking off a competition with the debut of Xiaomi Mi LED TVs, but prior to this brands such as Kodak, Noble Skodio, and Vu have been offering a head-on challenge to some big brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in a post on the company’s forum that he will lead the new TV division and that it has been possible because of the unending support of the Community that now has “tens of thousands of friends”.

Excited to take the next step forward together! What would you like to see in the OnePlus TV? Have ideas for a name? ✍Let us know here: https://t.co/IpSnDtPxkT — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) September 17, 2018

Lau said in a lengthy post that the “new product” will pack the OnePlus’ “premium flagship design, image quality and audio experience”. The OnePlus TV, as it is being called as of now, will be the first such product by the company outside smartphones. “Since 2013, we have focused on building the best smartphone possible. In the process, our team and community have learned a tremendous amount about software, hardware, design, product development, and delivering on the best possible user experience,” he said. While envisaging how OnePlus TV will foster the run of the non-smartphone business, Lau did not really say what there is to expect from it.

However, it is strongly indicated in the post that the OnePlus TV will come with “intelligent” features, along with the integration of Artificial Intelligence. “Over the next five years, developments in 5G and Artificial Intelligence will offer an even greater canvas to brainstorm how to improve life as we know it. In continuing our relentless exploration of improving the world around us, we would like to take the first step in building a connected human experience.” He added, “Something that seems as simple as displaying the photos from your mobile phone to a television is still difficult to achieve. With the development of AI technology, our imagination is endless – and we are looking forward to the future.”

Lau is aiming to seam the experiences of both the smartphone and the TV into one, so that there is a synchronisation of every single detail, such as calendar events, photos, videos, and more. Moreover, this will be achieved with the integration of smart assistant, much like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, to manage everything while keeping everything synced on either device.

Lau in an interview to BusinessInsider said that he even wants to integrate the OnePlus TV with a camera that will not compromise the privacy of the user. The OnePlus TV is expected to arrive sometime next year, however, the exact date is not clear.

OnePlus will join the world of the brands that offer a complete range of devices from smartphones to TVs to audio devices. Xiaomi ventured into the television business quite sometime back, much before it entered India with the launch of three models that have had record sales in India since then. Considering the fan-following of OnePlus in India itself, the company looks likely to disrupt the television market while giving Xiaomi and other brands a good competition.

Lau credits the success of its products to the OnePlus Community that is nothing different from what Apple enjoys as its fanbase. “Before the OnePlus One launched, our community grew from a few dozen to tens of thousands of friends from around the world. Everyone was united by the possibility of building a product that would change the game. Today, there are over 5 million OnePlus community members from 196 countries and regions from around the world,” he said.

Following the announcement, the company is kicking off a contest to find the best name for the OnePlus TV. Stephen L., who has just been appointed as the TV product manager, is asking the OnePlus Community to send in the entries latest by October 16, 10 out of which will be chosen as the best ones on October 31. The 10 final entries will win OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones, worth Rs 3,990, each for free. The winner, however, will receive the first OnePlus TV and a trip to the launch event venue. OnePlus says the winner will be announced before December 17.