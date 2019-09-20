OnePlus TV: All set to redefine the Premium TV experience

The OnePlus TV has been confirmed to come with a large 55 inch display.

Its launch is still a week or so away, but leaks about OnePlus’ first television are coming thick and fast. And one of the latest claims that, contrary to what some had expected, the OnePlus TV will come with a slightly premium price tag. The leak claims that the OnePlus TV, which will (according to its information) be called the TV Q1 Pro, will come with a price tag of Rs 149,900, which is in the vicinity of USD 2000.

For some, this might seem to be a high price tag, especially when you consider that there have been rumours that OnePlus TV will actually be competing with “affordable” smart televisions, which come with much lower price tags. Take a closer look, however, at what we know of OnePlus’ forthcoming television, however, and this price might not seem as over the top as some of the bargain hunters might think.

Premium sight and sound

Let us start with the display. The OnePlus TV has been confirmed to come with a large 55 inch display. But this is no run of the mill LCD. It is in fact a 4K QLED display, with quantum dots (small semiconductor particles) that to deliver richer and more vivid colours. And there’s more. OnePlus has ensured that the QLED panel on the OnePlus TV will have a color gamut that is unmatched in the industry. The television’s color gamut is able to achieve 113 per cent under the?DCI-P3 standard and 120 per cent under the NTSC standard. That’s higher than the most advanced QLED panels in the market right now. So anyone with a OnePlus TV will see more details and better colours. A whole new viewing experience.

Also, like other premium players in the market, OnePlus has also used a dedicated processor (the Gamma Color Magic) which works with the regular picture processor to ensure you get the best possible picture quality by using special algorithms to improve picture resolution and fixing banding issues. The chip also comes with a motion estimate and motion compensation for smooth delivery of even the most hectic action. This excellent picture quality comes with some stunning sound. The television will have no fewer than eight speakers delivering 50 watts of high quality bass. The television comes with support for Dolby Vision ultra-vivid imaging technology and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. Competing brands offering similar features on similar sized televisions offer them at much higher tags, closer to Rs 2 lakh.

Top of line build quality and software innovation

It is not just the innards that are premium, even the materials used in the manufacture of the television are top of the line. Indications are that the television will come with a back made of Kevlar, a beautifully texture light material whose strength makes it one of the preferred options for making bulletproof jackets (some say even the Batman wears it!). All images of the television shared so far seem to indicate that it will be a sight for sore eyes, with even its stand being metallic and classily textured. This premium feel is extended to the television’s very minimalistic remote, which comes with a metal frame, and dedicated Google Assistant and OnePlus buttons and navigation area.

Of course, this being a OnePlus device, there is a lot of software magic on board as well. OnePlus TV will run on Android TV, with some deft OnePlus touches as well. In keeping with OnePlus’ excellent record, the television is expected to receive regular updates, adding features and fixing any bugs that may pop up. Most interestingly, OnePlus has teased synchronisation between OnePlus phones and the television, allowing users to control the television from their OnePlus devices. “Fast, smooth, seamless control through your smartphone” is what has been promised and if that does happen, it would place the TV in a zone of its own.

This is OnePlus, premium quality rules

Finally, there is the little matter of OnePlus’ core values. No matter what some might have expected, the brand has always banked more on its premium quality rather than depending totally on its price points. Yes, it has been relatively affordable, but as the OnePlus 7 Pro proved, this is a brand that is not a price warrior, and is committed to delivering premium quality. A commitment that is reflected in everything we know of OnePlus TV so far. From design to display to sound to software to materials used, the television screams premium. And given the brand’s record, whatever its price, it is a fair chance the OnePlus TV will be excellent value for money.