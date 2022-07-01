OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro with 4K UHD display, Dolby Audio set to launch in India on July 4

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro will be launched in India on July 4, OnePlus has confirmed. As the name suggests, it would be a size upgrade to the existing OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro (review). This sells for Rs 29,999 and the 50-inch model is expected to be priced a bit higher, though still very much within the affordable segment.

The brand has been teasing the product for some time through social media and a dedicated product listing page which, also, drops a few key specs. Those are broadly in line with the existing OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro, too, will come with a 4K UHD panel and a speaker setup with 24W combined output and Dolby Audio. OnePlus will offer its AI-driven Gamma Engine that’s said to smart tune the visuals for seemingly “ultra-clear content.”

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro will have a bezel-less design, similar to the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro and support some high-end features like MEMC and seamless connectivity with OnePlus devices like OnePlus Watch and Buds. More details are awaited.

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro also has ALLM, in addition to support for HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats. Connectivity options include 3x HDMI 2.1 (1x eARC) 2xUSB 2.0, optical, ethernet, dual band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. Software is Android TV 10. OnePlus’s own OxygenPlay 2.0 interface is also available. Rounding off the package are 2GB RAM, 8GB storage, Google Assistant and Chromecast support. The TV also “Works with Alexa.”

We reviewed the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro and found it to be quite a bang for your buck offering style and substance on a tight budget. With the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro, we’re presumably looking at more or less the same deal, in a new – bigger— screen size option. Stay tuned for more.