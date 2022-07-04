OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro budget smart TV with 4K UHD display, Dolby Audio launched in India: Price, specs

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro budget smart TV was launched in India on Monday, July 4. As the naming suggests, this is a “screen size upgrade” to the existing OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro (review). The smart TV comes with a 4K UHD display with Auto Low Latency Mode or ALLM, Dolby Audio and “seamless connectivity” with existing OnePlus devices such as phones, buds, and smartwatches. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro price in India has been set at Rs 32,999 and it will be available starting July 7.

ONEPLUS TV 50 Y1S PRO PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

OnePlus has launched the 50-inch Y1S Pro smart TV in India at a price of Rs 32,999. It will go on sale starting July 7 on Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Jio Digital and other select offline partner stores.

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro, for reference, is available for Rs 29,999.

ONEPLUS TV 50 Y1S PRO SPECS, FEATURES

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro has a bezel-less design and a 50-inch 4K UHD display with Gamma Engine that’s said to smart tune the visuals for seemingly “ultra-clear content.” There’s ALLM and MEMC support, too, in addition to HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats. For audio, you get a dual speaker setup with a 24W combined output and Dolby Audio.

Connectivity options include 3x HDMI 2.1 (1x eARC) 2xUSB 2.0, optical, ethernet, dual band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. Software is Android TV 10. OnePlus’s own OxygenPlay 2.0 interface is also available.

Rounding off the package are 2GB RAM, 8GB storage, Google Assistant and Chromecast support. The TV also “Works with Alexa”. The TV can connect with OnePlus devices like OnePlus Watch and Buds for a more seamless viewing experience.

We reviewed the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro and found it to be quite bang for the buck offering a good mix of style and substance on a tight budget. With the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro, we’re presumably looking at more or less the same deal, in a new – bigger— screen size option.