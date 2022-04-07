OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro budget smart TV with 4K UHD display, Dolby Audio launched in India: Check price, specs

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro budget smart TV was launched in India today, April 7. The Y1S Pro India launch comes just days after the release of the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge models in the country. The new smart TV comes with a 4K UHD display with Auto Low Latency Mode or ALLM, Dolby Audio and seamless connectivity with existing OnePlus devices such as phones, buds, and smartwatches. OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro price in India has been set at Rs 29,999 and it will be available starting April 11.

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro specs, features

The Y1S Pro has a bezel-less design and a 43-inch 4K UHD display with Gamma Engine that’s said to smart tune the visuals to “provide ultra-clear content with dynamic contrast and vibrant colour.” There’s ALLM and MEMC support, too, in addition to HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats. For audio, you get a dual speaker setup with a 24W combined output and Dolby Audio.

Connectivity options include 3x HDMI 2.1 (1x eARC) 2xUSB 2.0, optical, ethernet, dual band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. software is Android TV 10. OnePlus’s own OxygenPlay 2.0 interface is also available.

Rounding off the package are 2GB RAM, 8GB storage, Google Assistant and Chromecast support. The TV also “Works with Alexa”.

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro India price, availability

The Y1S Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 and it will be available from April 11 on Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Jio Digital and other select offline partner stores.

