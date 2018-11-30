OnePlus turns four: Discount of Rs 4,500 on OnePlus 6T – Where to buy

OnePlus 6T is available with discounts and cashbacks

OnePlus has turned four and it is celebrating with different offers for the customers. The OnePlus 6T, the latest smartphone from the company, is now available with an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on the exchange, besides the Citibank offer that benefits the customers with a cashback of Rs 1,500. The OnePlus 6T is available to purchase online from Amazon.in and OnePlus online store while the offline purchases can be made via OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, and Croma outlets.

OnePlus 6T Offer

With the recently launched Thunder Purple colour model, the OnePlus 6T now has three colour variants in total. The OnePlus 6T purchase made via a Citibank credit or debit card will benefit the customer with a cashback of Rs 1,500. On top of this, Amazon is offering an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on the exchange value of the old, used smartphone. The maximum exchange value can only be availed when trading in an old flagship device such as the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and Samsung Galaxy S8+ among others.

OnePlus 6T Price

The OnePlus 6T price list in India is as given below:

OnePlus 6T Mirror Black 6GB/128GB model – Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T Mirror Black 8GB/128GB model – Rs 41,999

OnePlus 6T Midnight Black 8GB/128GB model – Rs 41,999

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple 8GB/128GB model – Rs 41,999

OnePlus 6T Midnight Black 8GB/256GB model – Rs 45,999

OnePlus 6T Specifications

The OnePlus 6T sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The display has a waterdrop notch at the top, unlike its predecessor OnePlus 6 that came with a broader notch. The OnePlus 6T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The storage configurations include 128GB and 256GB options, which is not expandable.

For the cameras, the OnePlus 6T houses a dual camera setup on the rear – a combination of a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. The cameras come with both EIS and OIS, as well as support for 4K videos at 60fps. The OnePlus 6T has a 16-megapixel camera available on the front. The smartphone is backed by a 3700mAh battery under the hood that supports the company’s proprietary Dash Charging technology.