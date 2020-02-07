OnePlus Tops Indian Premium Smartphone Segment in 2019 with Record Shipments

Key contributors to the success of OnePlus were the OnePlus 7, which emerged as the number one premium smartphone model in the year, and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The year 2019 was the year of OnePlus in the premium smartphone segment of the Indian market. It was a year in which India’s premium smartphone segment grew by a massive 29 per cent to record all time high sales, as per Counterpoint’s Market Monitor Service for 2019. And one in every three smartphones sold in the segment in this year was a OnePlus. In fact, OnePlus for the first time, was the country’s leading smartphone brand right through the entire year, becoming the first premium smartphone brand to record more than 2 million shipments in a year in India in the process. The Never Settling brand itself recorded an impressive 28 per cent year on year growth!

Key contributors to the success of OnePlus were the OnePlus 7, which emerged as the number one premium smartphone model in the year, and the OnePlus 7 Pro, which gave the brand a significant presence in the ultra-premium segment. The year also saw the ultra-premium segment contributing much more to OnePlus’ overall portfolio – contributing 25 per cent of it, up from the relatively small 2 per cent in 2018.

2019 was in fact a very good year for the premium smartphone segment in India, which registered its highest ever recorded shipments, growing by an impressive 29 per cent. In fact, the ultra-premium segment (>INR 45,000) emerged as the fastest growing segment with 63 per cent YoY growth. Not surprisingly, OnePlus contributed incremental double-digit growth to its growth as well.

Karn Chauhan, Research Analyst, Counterpoint Research, said that OnePlus’ record volumes could be attributed to the brand’s ongoing retail expansion in the country. The brand was also credited with successfully extending its unique brand experience to consumers through OnePlus Experience Centers, which played a crucial role in its growth.

“A predominant factor for OnePlus’ growing success also boils down to its ability to drive product innovation consistently with an effective pricing strategy,” said Chauhan. He also stressed the importance of the strong word of mouth communication OnePlus enjoyed from existing users, and the fact that the brand had an over 5 million strong community in India, a substantial number for a premium tech brand

Pete Lau, the founder and CEO of OnePlus, said that 2019 had been “a remarkable year” for the brand. “Every milestone we have achieved strengthened our pursuit for excellence in technology,” he said. “With continuing our focus on building product innovation and community, we will remain dedicated towards creating burden-less and best-in-class user experience. This latest development is a testament that our approach is resonating well with our community in India. As we step into the new decade, we are excited to explore new tech innovations and re-define user experience for our community”.