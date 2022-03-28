OnePlus to unleash the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G on March 31

OnePlus will be launching it in typical innovative style on Thursday March 31, alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver in India, Europe, and North America.

One of the most talk-about devices of the year is all set for its global and Indian launch next week. After dazzling visitors and tech observers alike at the Mobile World Congress at Barcelona earlier this year, the latest OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is set to make its debut on the global and Indian stage on March 31.

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G was one of the best phones of 2021, winning accolades for its innovative Hasselbald camera system, its innovative design and its path-breaking overall performance. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G not only follows its footsteps but even lays down a whole new benchmark for Android flagships.

That begins with appearance. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G stands out from the regular phone crowd, thanks to a brand new look that not only reflects the brand’s burdenless design philosophy but also takes it to a whole new level. The phone comes in two new colours, Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. On its back is an innovative new camera system, with three cameras and a flash on a mirrored camera module made out of ceramic. The module blends and flows into the frosted glass back and the metal chassis of the phone, giving it a premium and classy, and yet edgy appearance. Both shades of the phone come with glass that is impervious to fingerprints and the Volcanic Black variant also has special micro crystals that give one the impression of glittering grains of sand. This is easily one of the most eye-catching phones around from the back.

The front is equally impressive, and features a brilliant 6.7 inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. What’s more, it comes with LTPO technology that enables it to change its refresh rate depending on the content being shown on it, all the way between 1 Hz and 120 Hz, delivering a smoother viewing experience even while conserving power. The display is the first in the industry to come with dual colour calibration, to show accurate and natural colors at two levels of brightness – high and low. No matter how bright or dim it is, the display will ensure you get to see colours at the their natural best.

There is a lot of beast beneath all that design and display beauty. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is powered by the fastest and most power packed processor in the mobile world, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation 1. This, along with speedy LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, ensure that the phone can handle anything you throw at it, whether it is high end video gaming, or high definition video editing.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also adds another dimension to the brand’s tie-up with photography legend, Hasselblad. The phone comes with the second generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, and supports the OnePlus Billion Color Solution that allows Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad to be applied to over one billion colors, ensuring that you get the most natural colours and detail every time you hit the shutter. What’s more, all of the three rear cameras on the device (the 48 megapixel main sensor,, the 50 megapixel ultrawide and the 8 megapixel telephoto) are capable of shooting in full 10-bit color, and also support 12-bit RAW mode. For video lovers, there is a Movie Mode that lets them adjust settings while shooting. So you can actually tweak things like white balance and ISO while shooting video. The ultrawide camera also now captures footage not just in the traditional 110 degree field of view but can also go all the way up to 150 degrees and also supports FishEye Mode, giving you a whole new perspective.

The phone runs on OnePlus’ incredibly smooth and clutter free UI, OxygenOS on top of Android 12, and has a large 5000 mAh battery which not only lasts for a long time, but also recharges in a jiffy, thanks to an 80W SuperVOOC charger, which comes in the box! The phone also has support for 5G and high-speed wireless charging, making it ready for the future.

All of which makes the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G very much the phone to look out for this year. OnePlus will be launching it in typical innovative style on Thursday March 31, alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver in India, Europe, and North America. The event will also see OnePlus release the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, a special treat for the Indian audience. The Bluetooth earphones come with larger drivers for better sound quality and bass, as well as long battery life. In best OnePlus tradition, these latest Bullets Wireless earphones also come with fast charging, allowing you to top them up in next to no time. You can tune in to the full global launch at the OnePlus 10 Pro launch page from 7:30 pm, Indian time, on March 31. You can also follow in on the OnePlus YouTube channel on the same date and time. More information and updates are available on the OnePlus Community forum and OnePlus’ social channels. There are also special offers and contests that will enable you to get your hands on OnePlus devices. So stay tuned – the flagship of 2022 is all set to arrive.