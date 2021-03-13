OnePlus to launch its first smartwatch on March 23 with OnePlus 9 series

Apart from the speculated round dial design, the leaked design of the smartwatch has revealed that the watch will have a flouted bracelet (straps) to give it a casual look. (Credit: Reuters)

OnePlus will launch its first smartwatch, likely to be called the OnePlus Watch, on March 23 alongside the OnePlus 9 series. The company let this information out through an eight-second video teaser which it posted on Twitter.

So, as per the announcement made by the company, the smartwatch will be launched on March 23. Along with the launch of the smartwatch, the company is also going to launch its next-generation flagship smartphones- OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro as well on the same day.

In a reveal-all video, the company informed its customers that the smartwatch is soon going to make an entry into the market. The company had first tantalised its customers about its smartwatch launch way back in October last year. The company had then said that it is going to add more products into the OnePlus ecosystem starting with a smartwatch.

Expected OnePlus Smartwatch design

OnePlus has not revealed the design of its smartwatch so far. It has already shared what the OnePlus 9 series phones would look like though. Various leaked reports have speculated that the company will enter the smartwatch segment with a round dial design in its first model. Other reports have also claimed that the company in a bid to secure its uber and unique design from imitations and copyright hassles, has got it patented as well with the German Patent and Trademark Office (GPTO).

Expected features

Apart from the speculated round dial design, the leaked design of the smartwatch has revealed that the watch will have a flouted bracelet (straps) to give it a casual look. The watch is speculated to have lots of smart sensors on its back side which would be able to measure Heart rate, Blood Oxygen, Blood Pressure among others. Well, the wait is finally going to get over on March 23 and the company is expected to launch the much-awaited smartwatch in markets around the world including in India.