OnePlus to launch affordable smart TVs in India on July 2, possibly alongside OnePlus Z

OnePlus has a premium lineup of smart TVs, aka the Q1 series, that it sells in India today.

OnePlus is set to make its “premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community,” company co-founder and CEO Pete Lau confirmed on Monday. Over the years, OnePlus has established itself as a premium brand when it comes to its entire portfolio of products, be it smartphones or smart TVs, even though the brand started off by selling value flagships. OnePlus going back to its roots to offer something more pocket-friendly is therefore big news. The affordable OnePlus smart TVs will be launched in India on July 2.

That’s not to say that it’s surprising. OnePlus has already hinted that it’s looking to launch more affordable products soon, starting with India. OnePlus is prepping at least one new affordable phone, possibly the long-rumoured OnePlus Z. Rumour has it that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Z in India sometime in July. OnePlus could launch the OnePlus Z alongside the affordable OnePlus smart TVs in India on July 2.

It's official. We're making our premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community. #SmarterTV pic.twitter.com/gc7WUcVIxJ — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) June 8, 2020

OnePlus isn’t revealing any technical details about its supposed mass-market smart TVs just yet. All it’s saying now is that its new smart TVs will be targeted to bring a premium experience across different screen sizes to the mid-range as well as the entry-level price segment. Considering that this is OnePlus that we’re dealing with here, we’ll get to know soon enough.

“In 2020, we aim to further enhance the OnePlus connected ecosystem experience. We look forward to offering a wider range of smart TVs that embody our burdenless technology experience, and also provide a truly seamless smart TV experience for our community at an accessible price range,” Pete Lau said in a press statement. “We believe the new range of OnePlus TVs will re-define the premium experience in their respective price segments by providing unparalleled quality, coupled with best-in-class displays and premium design.”

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus has a premium lineup of smart TVs, aka the Q1 series, that it sells in India today. The OnePlus TV Q1 series has two models, a vanilla OnePlus TV Q1 that’s available for Rs 69,900 and a Pro version with integrated sound bar that sells for Rs 99,900. These are high-end TVs with top-notch design, 55-inch 4K QLED screens with Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos support and Android TV interface.

India’s smart TV market, especially the value price segment, is bustling with activity with Xiaomi kicking off the trend for affordable yet feature-packed TVs. With time, other brands have joined the bandwagon, including OnePlus sister brand Realme. It would be interesting to see what OnePlus has in store in the days to come.

Also Read OnePlus Z is real hints OnePlus CEO Pete Lau; affordable flagship coming soon to India