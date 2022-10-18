OnePlus to drop ‘pro’ flagship, to launch OnePlus 11 in early 2023: Report

OnePlus has had a busy year but it looks like the coming year will be busier. The company is expected to launch several phones under its series 11- OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11T and OnePlus 11R. Noticed there’e no Pro? Yes, that’s because OnePlus 11 will come with the capabilities of Pro but without the name change.

A new online leak suggests that OnePlus could launch its next flagship smartphone by early 2023. The phone will be apparently called OnePlus 11. The information comes from popular tipster Max Jambor via Twitter however, the company is yet to officially name the smartphone.

Another online report stated that alongside the rumoured smartphone, the company is also working OnePlus 11R which is expected to launch next year.



OnePlus 11 rumour roundup: While the company has not revealed anything, it is expected that OnePlus 11 could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 2 chipset paired with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The phone could feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen along with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. There is also a possibility of a punch-hole camera cut at the top.



On the camera front, the smartphone might come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP primary lens, a 48 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2X 32 MP telephoto lens. On the front, the device is expected to come with a 16 MP camera lens. It will most likely be a 5G smartphone.



Lastly, the handset is expected to run on Android 13 OS out-of-the-box. If rumours are to be believed, the upcoming smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and a 100W fast charging port.



Other connectivity features could include: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port.