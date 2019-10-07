OnePlus’ third streak: OnePlus 7T Pro to launch after Dussehra, 15 days after OnePlus 7T’s debut

OnePlus 7T Pro will have a new Haze Blue colour variant. (Source: Ishan Agarwal/ Twitter)

OnePlus is hosting its third event for the first time this year where it is expected to launch the OnePlus 7T Pro. The product launch cycle of OnePlus phones is biannual, often criticised by users for the odd timings in a year. But last time, OnePlus shelved the launch of one of its rumoured phones, the OnePlus 7T Pro, only to unveil it on a later date. Coming October 10, OnePlus will announce its fourth smartphone of the year at a London event. OnePlus 7T Pro’s arrival in India is confirmed – Amazon India has put a microsite urging users to pre-register by clicking on ‘Notify Me’ button.

OnePlus 7T Pro has been rumoured alongside the OnePlus 7T for months. In fact, it was believed that OnePlus will launch both the devices together at its recently held event. But to everyone’s surprise, OnePlus 7T Pro is launching a few days later on Thursday, October 10. The event will be live streamed across OnePlus’ social media properties. The smartphone will go on sale during the second phase of Amazon’s Great India Festival sale called the Celebration Special.

A lot about the OnePlus 7 Pro is already known – it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, will pack a 90Hz Fluid Display, bear a pop-up selfie camera much like the OnePlus 7 Pro, and will be preloaded with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10. Moreover, a recent leak has spilled over the beans on the technicalities of the OnePlus 7T Pro’s specifications.

According to Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus 7T Pro will come in a new Haze Blue colour variant, which is quite similar to the Nebula Blue colour model of the OnePlus 7T. A few renders of what is claimed to the official mobile case for the OnePlus 7T Pro have also surfaced the Internet, giving away the rear design of the smartphone. Tweeted by Agarwal last week, the mobile cases come in four variants – ‘Karbon Bumper’, ‘Nylon Bumper’, ‘Karbon’, and ‘Sandstone’ – depending on the material they are made of.

Some previous renders show a vertical alignment of three cameras on the OnePlus 7T Pro, much like the setup on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Interestingly, OnePlus 7T bears a circular island at the dead centre of the back, housing the three cameras and LED flash. It is being speculated that one of the cameras will be a 48-megapixel snapper. The display will not be notched on the OnePlus 7T Pro, as per the renders shared by Agarwal. Which also means the selfie camera is equipped on a motorised slider.

In any case, the full details on the OnePlus 7T Pro, including the pricing, will be out this week at OnePlus’ London event.