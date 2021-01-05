OnePlus teases the launch of new device, possibly the first fitness tracker by the company; Details

The OnePlus India website only says “stay tuned, coming soon”. (Image: OnePlus India/Twitter)

OnePlus Fitness Tracker: The Twitter account of OnePlus India has given a teaser of what seems to be the first fitness band by the company. According to previous reports, the wearable fitness band would be called OnePlus Band. In the teaser, OnePlus said that the band would make the lives of the customers easier, helping them achieve all of their fitness goals. A subsequent tweet by the account also indicated the possibility that the band could track sleep.

A tweet also linked to a listing on the Amazon India website, where it stated that the device would track the heart rate of the wearer in real time. The device would also be water resistant, the features listing on Amazon India said.

Yet, amidst all of this information, the name and the look of the device has not been disclosed. However, the features indicate a fitness band, and according to some reports, the OnePlus Band would have a rectangular screen with a watch strap made of rubber.

The OnePlus India website only says “stay tuned, coming soon” in animated text rotating in the form of a band, even more strongly suggesting that a fitness band from the smartphone company would be launched soon.

Some of the specs of the fitness band are also making rounds. As per rumours, the fitness band would feature heart rate and blood oxygen level tracking, while also tracking sleep. Moreover, it would also have 13 exercise modes built into it, if reports are to be believed. The band is likely to have an IP68 rating for water resistance, coupled with an OLED display of 1.1 inches. The battery life of the device is rumoured to be 14 days, all for a cost of Rs 2,499. The reports also said that the device would launch in India within a week.

The rumours of a fitness band are also in line with OnePlus’ announcement in 2020 that it wanted to explore other product categories after having already ventured into the phones, TVs and headphones market segments.

But we would have to wait a little longer before we get any official confirmation regarding the new device that the company is proactively creating a hype around.